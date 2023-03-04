NASCAR Truck Series

Kyle Busch begins Vegas weekend sweep campaign with Truck win

Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Kyle Busch is aiming to complete a rare feat only achieved once in NASCAR history, and the only other instance was his own doing: win the Cup, Xfinity, and Craftsman Truck Series races in a single weekend. His latest attempt, coming at his home track Las Vegas Motor Speedway, is off to a good start as he dominated Friday’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Truck race by leading 84 of 134 laps and beating runner-up Zane Smith by over two seconds.

Busch won the pole and never looked back in his first Truck start in a Chevrolet Silverado since 2007. Still, the race was not without the occasional snag such as a slow pit stop early on using a makeshift crew as many crew members were unable to reach the track in time for the start due to their plane breaking down prior to takeoff.

Although Smith, the reigning champion and last week’s Daytona winner, attempted to close the gap, lapped traffic made it difficult to catch up. He won the opening stage before being shuffled back in a late restart. With Smith too far back, Busch drove off to his sixty-third career Truck victory.

The only other time a driver has swept a weekend was Busch at Bristol in 2010.

“There were a couple dicey moments in traffic, not too bad, but I would have loved to have raced with Zane,” said Busch. “They kind of got off strategy where we were able to cycle up, and we got clean air for most of the start of that last run.

“He came through the field and got to second, and we kind of maintained. If we’d have been able to race it out, it would have been a hell of a show. But all in all, just a great night here, to be able to win in Las Vegas again, and you’ve got to win the first to be able to win all three.”

Jake Garcia finished tenth in the first start of his rookie campaign, having turned eighteen on Friday. On the other hand, fellow rookies Rajah Caruth, Bret Holmes, and Nick Sanchez were caught up in accidents.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1151Kyle Busch*Kyle Busch MotorsportsChevrolet134Running
2738Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord134Running
3999Ben RhodesThorSport RacingFord134Running
41511Corey HeimTRICON GarageToyota134Running
5498Ty MajeskiThorSport RacingFord134Running
61219Christian EckesMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet134Running
7842Carson HocevarNiece MotorsportsChevrolet134Running
834Chase PurdyKyle Busch MotorsportsChevrolet134Running
91723Grant EnfingerGMS RacingChevrolet134Running
101435Jake GarciaMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet134Running
111188Matt CraftonThorSport RacingFord134Running
121925Matt DiBenedettoRackley WARChevrolet133Running
131615Tanner GrayTRICON GarageToyota133Running
142252Stewart FriesenHalmar Friesen RacingToyota133Running
151816Tyler AnkrumHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota133Running
16255Dean ThompsonTRICON GarageToyota133Running
17101Kaz Grala*TRICON GarageToyota133Running
18279Colby HowardCR7 MotorsportsChevrolet133Running
192043Daniel DyeGMS RacingChevrolet132Running
202145Lawless AlanNiece MotorsportsChevrolet132Running
213022Max GutiérrezAM RacingFord131Running
222656Timmy HillHill MotorsportsToyota131Running
233112Spencer BoydYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet130Running
242341Ross Chastain*Niece MotorsportsChevrolet130Running
25294Kaden HoneycuttKyle Busch MotorsportsChevrolet130Running
263520Matt MillsYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet129Running
273233Mason MasseyReaume Brothers RacingFord129Running
282820Kris WrightYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet126Running
292424Rajah CaruthGMS RacingChevrolet122Running
3022Nick SanchezRev RacingChevrolet103Accident
311317John Hunter Nemechek*TRICON GarageToyota98Vibration
32513Hailie DeeganThorSport RacingFord59Accident
333446Brennan Poole*G2G RacingToyota20Rear Gear
34632Bret HolmesBret Holmes RacingChevrolet16Accident
353334Josh ReaumeReaume Brothers RacingFord4Transmission
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for Truck points
