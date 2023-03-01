Lando Norris: “We’re in a reasonable place heading into race week”

Lando Norris believes there is potential with his MCL60 ahead of the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season despite rumours of the contrary after pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Heading into his fifth season in Formula 1, the McLaren F1 Team driver was pleased to be back behind the wheel of a racing car last week, and he felt the 2023 car is in a ‘reasonable place’ heading into the opening round of the season this weekend in Bahrain.

Norris says everyone at McLaren will be going through the data they gathered during the three days of testing in order to maximise their potential heading into race number one, although he does admit that there is certainly work to be done in order to make the car truly competitive.

“A decent three days here in Bahrain,” said Norris. “First of all it’s good to be back in a car. Second of all a big improvement from our test last year, getting so many laps under our belt, so the team have done a good job, a big thanks goes to them.

“We know there’s a few things we still need to improve on, but we’re in a reasonable place heading into race week. We’ve gathered a lot of data, which we’ll be analysing thoroughly ahead of next week.

“We’ll be working hard to get as much lap time out of the car and look to get the development of the MCL60 underway.”

Norris will get his next taste of the MCL60 this Friday in the opening free practice session on the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend.