Max Verstappen: “We are heading into the weekend in a good position”

Max Verstappen being his bid to win a third consecutive World Drivers’ Championship this weekend in Bahrain, and he feels Oracle Red Bull Racing are starting the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship in a good position.

Verstappen dominated the 2022 season, taking a remarkable record breaking fifteen race victories, and the Honda-powered RB19 appeared to be the car to beat during pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Heading into the Bahrain Grand Prix, Verstappen says everyone at Red Bull are still fully focused on improving and developing the RB19 to ensure they have the best car possible to fight at the front.

“I stayed out in Bahrain after the test, so it’s been a nice lead up to the race weekend,” said Verstappen. “With all the testing we have completed, we are heading into the weekend in a good position.

“There’s a lot to be said about reading into the data at testing, each track is very different in terms of how a car can behave, so I think as a Team we will focus on improving and always trying to do better and that’s what we have to keep doing throughout the year.

“We had three positive days at testing but now this is where it counts, at the race.”

“I want to start the season positively” – Sergio Pérez

Team-mate Sergio Pérez is excited to get the 2023 season underway and is looking to improve on his two race victories from 2022 this season and potential take the fight to Verstappen.

Pérez said that whilst Red Bull appeared strong during pre-season testing, it is still not guaranteed that they will be at the front during the opening weekend of the season.

“Race week is finally here and I am massively excited to be racing again,” said the Mexican. “The RB19 felt really good in testing and responded well to set-up changes we made.

“I am looking forward to seeing how the car responds to qualifying and race conditions. I don’t think testing is a true representation of where teams are at, so it’ll be interesting to see where everyone is after qualifying on Saturday.

“We certainly look and feel strong but it’s all about how you perform across a race weekend. I want to start the season positively and have a consistent weekend in Bahrain.”