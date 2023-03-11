Veloce leads first practice of 2023 in Desert X Prix

Extreme E

While practice is not indicative of race pace, Veloce Racing enters the Extreme E season-opening Desert X Prix with some momentum after setting the best overall time across both Free Practices on Friday.

Veloce’s total time of 11:27.589 in the second practice, held three hours after the first ended, was faster than runner-up Andretti XE‘s time in the same session by over a second.

“The confidence and spirit within Veloce Racing is extremely high and we’re ready for the Desert X Prix double-header in NEOM,” said Veloce driver Kevin Hansen. “This is the best preparation I have had before an XE season, and the team pulled out all the stops with the testing programme in Dubai and with their efforts here in NEOM so far. The ingredients are in place so now we need to go out and execute the plan over the weekend.”

Defending champion X44 was penalised fifteen seconds during FP1 before being unable to start the second due to an issue with the car’s rear. They were eventually allowed to run two “make-up” laps with Cristina Gutiérrez and perform a driver switch. McLaren, who set the best time in FP1 ahead of Andretti, also did not complete FP2.

Carl Cox Motorsport, ahead of their series début, ranked ninth total with their best time coming in FP2.

Ten teams are entered for the 2023 season. Although XE Sports Group announced an entry last May, the team ultimately did not materialise.

Rosberg X Racing, who finished second in the 2022 championship, has won both editions of the Desert X Prix. They set the fourth best total time in practice.

Practice #1 results

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Lap #1 TimeLap #2 TimeDriver #2Lap #1 TimeLap #2 Time
158NEOM McLaren XE12:00.397Tanner Foust2:42.4512:24.032Emma Gilmour2:40.7192:33.520
223Andretti ALTAWKILAT XE12:01.478Timmy Hansen2:43.5242:25.645Catie Munnings2:41.0482:32.971
36Rosberg X Racing12:05.697Johan Kristoffersson2:39.0002:23.641Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky2:51.4652:33.284
45Veloce Racing12:19.528Kevin Hansen2:41.9972:23.215Molly Taylor2:37.8242:55.436
5125ABT CUPRA XE12:25.843Nasser Al-Attiyah2:38.2902:21.183Klara Andersson2:46.5722:58.182
68Carl Cox Motorsport12:29.977Timo Scheider2:43.7172:25.028Christine GZ2:51.9492:47.072
744X44 Vida Carbon Racing12:31.374*Cristina Gutiérrez2:45.0152:24.032Fraser McConnell2:57.7042:25.753
822JBXE12:33.370Heikki Kovalainen2:44.7882:25.646Hedda Hosås2:53.3702:46.384
999GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing12:35.862RJ Anderson3:05.0342:23.641Amanda Sorensen2:49.5392:36.649
1055ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team12:52.528*Mattias Ekström3:36.3522:18.611Laia Sanz2:37.4982:30.435
* – Received a penalty

Practice #2 results

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Lap #1 TimeLap #2 TimeDriver #2Lap #1 TimeLap #2 Time
15Veloce Racing11:27.589Molly Taylor2:34.4202:26.999Kevin Hansen2:20.6582:23.483
223Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E11:29.867Catie Munnings2:36.4822:26.569Timmy Hansen2:22.3942:23.341
355ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team11:30.372Laia Sanz2:35.9452:28.506Mattias Ekström2:21.4672:22.967
46Rosberg X Racing11:31.885Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky2:33.6432:27.644Johan Kristoffersson2:27.4512:21.576
5125ABT CUPRA XE11:40.273Klara Andersson2:43.6872:32.865Nasser Al-Attiyah2:20.5622:21.823
699GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing11:54.158Amanda Sorensen2:39.2332:35.280RJ Anderson2:27.3462:30.423
722JBXE11:56.093Hedda Hosås2:50.0842:39.031Heikki Kovalainen2:22.0312:23.752
88Carl Cox MotorsportChristine GZ2:48.1022:40.306Timo Scheider2:25.7632:29.804
958NEOM McLaren XEDNFEmma Gilmour2:35.8622:30.065Tanner Foust2:24.515N/A
944X44 Vida Carbon RacingDNFCristina Gutiérrez2:30.9832:27.259Fraser McConnellN/AN/A
