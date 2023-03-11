Veloce leads first practice of 2023 in Desert X Prix

While practice is not indicative of race pace, Veloce Racing enters the Extreme E season-opening Desert X Prix with some momentum after setting the best overall time across both Free Practices on Friday.

Veloce’s total time of 11:27.589 in the second practice, held three hours after the first ended, was faster than runner-up Andretti XE‘s time in the same session by over a second.

“The confidence and spirit within Veloce Racing is extremely high and we’re ready for the Desert X Prix double-header in NEOM,” said Veloce driver Kevin Hansen. “This is the best preparation I have had before an XE season, and the team pulled out all the stops with the testing programme in Dubai and with their efforts here in NEOM so far. The ingredients are in place so now we need to go out and execute the plan over the weekend.”

Defending champion X44 was penalised fifteen seconds during FP1 before being unable to start the second due to an issue with the car’s rear. They were eventually allowed to run two “make-up” laps with Cristina Gutiérrez and perform a driver switch. McLaren, who set the best time in FP1 ahead of Andretti, also did not complete FP2.

Carl Cox Motorsport, ahead of their series début, ranked ninth total with their best time coming in FP2.

Ten teams are entered for the 2023 season. Although XE Sports Group announced an entry last May, the team ultimately did not materialise.

Rosberg X Racing, who finished second in the 2022 championship, has won both editions of the Desert X Prix. They set the fourth best total time in practice.

Practice #1 results

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Lap #1 Time Lap #2 Time Driver #2 Lap #1 Time Lap #2 Time 1 58 NEOM McLaren XE 12:00.397 Tanner Foust 2:42.451 2:24.032 Emma Gilmour 2:40.719 2:33.520 2 23 Andretti ALTAWKILAT XE 12:01.478 Timmy Hansen 2:43.524 2:25.645 Catie Munnings 2:41.048 2:32.971 3 6 Rosberg X Racing 12:05.697 Johan Kristoffersson 2:39.000 2:23.641 Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky 2:51.465 2:33.284 4 5 Veloce Racing 12:19.528 Kevin Hansen 2:41.997 2:23.215 Molly Taylor 2:37.824 2:55.436 5 125 ABT CUPRA XE 12:25.843 Nasser Al-Attiyah 2:38.290 2:21.183 Klara Andersson 2:46.572 2:58.182 6 8 Carl Cox Motorsport 12:29.977 Timo Scheider 2:43.717 2:25.028 Christine GZ 2:51.949 2:47.072 7 44 X44 Vida Carbon Racing 12:31.374* Cristina Gutiérrez 2:45.015 2:24.032 Fraser McConnell 2:57.704 2:25.753 8 22 JBXE 12:33.370 Heikki Kovalainen 2:44.788 2:25.646 Hedda Hosås 2:53.370 2:46.384 9 99 GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing 12:35.862 RJ Anderson 3:05.034 2:23.641 Amanda Sorensen 2:49.539 2:36.649 10 55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team 12:52.528* Mattias Ekström 3:36.352 2:18.611 Laia Sanz 2:37.498 2:30.435 * – Received a penalty

Practice #2 results

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Lap #1 Time Lap #2 Time Driver #2 Lap #1 Time Lap #2 Time 1 5 Veloce Racing 11:27.589 Molly Taylor 2:34.420 2:26.999 Kevin Hansen 2:20.658 2:23.483 2 23 Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E 11:29.867 Catie Munnings 2:36.482 2:26.569 Timmy Hansen 2:22.394 2:23.341 3 55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team 11:30.372 Laia Sanz 2:35.945 2:28.506 Mattias Ekström 2:21.467 2:22.967 4 6 Rosberg X Racing 11:31.885 Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky 2:33.643 2:27.644 Johan Kristoffersson 2:27.451 2:21.576 5 125 ABT CUPRA XE 11:40.273 Klara Andersson 2:43.687 2:32.865 Nasser Al-Attiyah 2:20.562 2:21.823 6 99 GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing 11:54.158 Amanda Sorensen 2:39.233 2:35.280 RJ Anderson 2:27.346 2:30.423 7 22 JBXE 11:56.093 Hedda Hosås 2:50.084 2:39.031 Heikki Kovalainen 2:22.031 2:23.752 8 8 Carl Cox Motorsport Christine GZ 2:48.102 2:40.306 Timo Scheider 2:25.763 2:29.804 9 58 NEOM McLaren XE DNF Emma Gilmour 2:35.862 2:30.065 Tanner Foust 2:24.515 N/A 9 44 X44 Vida Carbon Racing DNF Cristina Gutiérrez 2:30.983 2:27.259 Fraser McConnell N/A N/A