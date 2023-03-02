Pierre Gasly: “I’m definitely confident that we can have a strong race here”

Pierre Gasly says it will take time to get ‘totally comfortable’ behind the wheel of BWT Alpine F1 Team’s A523, but he believes he can start his time with the team with a top ten finish in this Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

For the first time in his FIA Formula 1 World Championship career, Gasly will race without the backing of Red Bull, with all his previous starts coming for either Scuderia Toro Rosso, Red Bull Racing or Scuderia AlphaTauri.

He has been focusing on getting comfortable with his new team during the off-season, and he admits to being excited to get the new season underway this weekend at the Bahrain International Circuit.

“I am very excited to race for the first time with Alpine this weekend in Bahrain,” said Gasly. “Since my first test in December with the team in Abu Dhabi, I’ve been looking forward to this moment, and now it’s almost here.

“All my focus is on preparing well for the race weekend and I’m already eager for my first qualifying laps in the A523 before we battle on Sunday in the race.

“I know it will take a bit of time to get totally comfortable with the team and the car, but right now, I’m definitely confident that we can have a strong race here in Bahrain and the target is to come away with some points in the bag and begin the season in the best way possible.”

“We are all keen to get back into racing mode” – Esteban Ocon

Team-mate Esteban Ocon is also keen to get back racing this weekend, and after a low-key pre-season test for the team where they did not go for outright pace on any of the three days, he is eager to see what the A523 can properly do on track this weekend.

Like Gasly, Ocon is keen to begin the season on a positive note, and with plenty to fight for, he is aiming to kick off the year the right way with a strong top ten finish.

“I’m feeling great and very excited to get back into the car for a Grand Prix weekend,” Ocon said. “It was a long and busy winter, and we are all keen to get back into racing mode and see what the A523 can achieve on track.

“We’ve had the last few days to relax and prepare here in Bahrain following the test, so I feel fresh and ready to begin the 2023 season on a positive note.

“There was also plenty to think about and data to analyse after the test, so it’s been a week of learning for everyone as we try to get even more familiar with this year’s car.”