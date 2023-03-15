SAUDIA to join Aston Martin as Official Global Airline Partner

Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDI) has been named as the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team‘s new official global airline partner from the 2023 season.

Established in 1945, SAUDI is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The airline has grown to be one of the Middle East’s biggest air networks and currently connects guests from more than one-hundred destinations worldwide to the Kingdom, via its state-of-the-art hub at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and other key airports around the Kingdom.

Since its inception over seventy years ago, SAUDIA has become one of the biggest airlines in the world and currently has over one-hundred forty aircraft, including, the most updated and modern wide-bodied jets presently available. The airline has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft, and as a result, currently operates not just the most updated but the youngest fleet.

The airline covers an extensive global route network, covering around hundred destinations across four continents, including popular destinations featured on the 2023 Formula 1 calendar. Fans will be able to follow the 2023 Formula 1 season with SAUDIA flying to races in Bahrain, Italy, Spain, Monaco, Canada, Great Britain, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Singapore, Japan, the United States, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

SAUDIA Group Chief Marketing Officer, Khaled Tash spoke about the recent partnership with the F1 team: “We are very excited to expand SAUDIA’s strategic sports partnership portfolio and announce our most recent collaboration with such a renowned name in the automotive and motorsport industry. At SAUDIA, we believe in the power of sports to unite people and create a borderless world. Therefore, we have been highly selective in choosing top global sporting teams that share our vision.”

Tash praised Aston Martin for its focus on driving sustainable initiatives, and believes that the two organisations are natural partners: “With a passion for driving innovation and sustainability-focused initiatives, we are confident that we have found a natural partner in Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Team. Together, we look forward to providing unforgettable experiences for Formula One fans in the Kingdom and beyond throughout the 2023 season.”

To deliver targeted, unforgettable experiences to trusted customers, SAUDIA has launched a global competition aligned with the partnership. The competition will offer fans the opportunity to win an extraordinary AMF1 experience at one of the many Grand Prix destinations to which SAUDIA flies. Fans can enter the competition via the SAUDIA website.

Aston Martin’s Managing Director, Commercial and Marketing, Jefferson Slack explained the strategic move behind the new SAUDIA partnership: “We are delighted to welcome SAUDIA onboard, and it’s a great pleasure to announce our new partnership ahead of the Kingdom’s round of the World Championship in Jeddah this weekend (Friday 17th March). Clearly, there’s a strategic alliance between the worlds of air travel and Formula One – we will explore that together, as well as look to efficiently manage our global travel footprint.

“The arrival of SAUDIA not only underlines the opportunities that Formula One presents to companies on an unprecedented global scale, it also highlights the strength and appeal of the Aston Martin name to like-minded brands looking for unique, collaborative partnerships. We look forward to the season ahead and to creating exciting new projects and experiences with SAUDIA and its customers.”