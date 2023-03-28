Williams Hoping Logan Sargeant Learns ‘Physically Demanding’ Albert Park Quickly

Dave Robson says Logan Sargeant will need to adapt quickly to the Albert Park track this weekend as he makes his first race appearance in Australia.

Sargeant made his FIA Formula 1 World Championship race debut in the Bahrain Grand Prix at the beginning of March and has finished both of his starts so far, with a best finish of twelfth coming in his first race. However, unlike in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, the American has not driven the Albert Park track in junior formula, so will need time to adapt to the tricky layout on Friday morning.

The Australian Grand Prix will be the first race held during daytime hours in 2023, and Robson, the Head of Vehicle Performance at Williams, has high hopes that Sargeant and team-mate Alexander Albon can have a strong weekend.

“Following two evening races in the Middle East, the Melbourne event marks a return to daytime sessions,” said Robson. “The weather can be variable as Victoria heads into autumn; rain is possible, and it is very likely to be cooler than at the opening races.

“The Albert Park circuit was modified ahead of last year’s event and there are only minor adjustments to the track for 2023. However, Logan has never driven at this circuit and, although he has completed a lot of laps in the simulator, there is no substitute for real experience. He will need to get to grips with this physically demanding track early in FP1.”

“The FW45 has shown some promise at the opening events and we are keen to keep pushing it hard in Melbourne. We have a couple of minor upgrades to try this weekend and we will also conduct some further set-up tests on Friday.”

Robson says the tyre choices being brought to Albert Park by Pirelli can offer good options for strategy come Sunday afternoon and he feels they are good choices for the type of track.

“The tyre compounds are the same as in Jeddah, but the different layout and track surface here will mean that their behaviour is slightly different,” he said.

“Nonetheless, they should be good tyres for this event and should provide the teams with some options ahead of qualifying and the Grand Prix.”