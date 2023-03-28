Wolff Eager to Remain in Charge at Mercedes and Help Team Return to Winning Ways

Toto Wolff still believes he is the right man to lead the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team despite the recent struggles from the once-dominating team.

Mercedes won eight consecutive Constructors’ Championships between 2014 and 2021, the first seven alongside Drivers’ Championships, but they could only win once in 2022 and have found themselves well adrift of front runners Oracle Red Bull Racing early on in 2023.

Wolff has been Team Principal throughout the turbo hybrid era of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, and despite the recent run of form, he says he is eager to help the team return to the front of the field.

However, he is aware that should he feel that he is no longer contributing to the team, he would step aside to allow a fresh face to lead Mercedes into the future.

“Whether it is good or bad, I really enjoy being the team principal of the team,” Wolff is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com. “I think I can contribute.

“But, if one day I come to the conclusion, or people that are close to me are going to tell me that I’m not [contributing], then I will consider giving the baton to somebody else. I would have no shame that I’ll criticise from the sidelines, from a TV screen and know it better.

“But, until then, I think I still have fun doing it. And obviously turning the ship around, after so many successful years, that’s really a good challenge.”

Wolff, who is also a shareholder at Mercedes, says he has received the full backing from within the team and from lead investors INEOS, and they are all behind him as they look to turn their fortunes around.

“The people in charge in Mercedes and in INEOS, they are their high-performance individuals within the core business or in sports,” Wolff added. “We have all been through downs and ups and there is not a millimetre of doubt.

“There is so much support from them in order to get us back on track. I couldn’t wish, from neither Jim [Ratcliffe] nor Ola [Kallenius], and all the others that are associated with this, for better support.”