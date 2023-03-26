NASCAR Truck Series

Zane Smith burns it down in second straight COTA win

Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Circuit of the Americas has become a playground for Front Row Motorsports, who remains the only team to win the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race there since the inaugural event in 2021. Despite the best efforts of Cup Series drivers Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain, Zane Smith won the road race for the second year in a row.

Chastain and Busch had qualified on the front row while Smith was further back in seventh. While a rather clean race due to a lack of stage cautions (a new caveat for road courses in 2023) and just two yellow flags, the second was a prime opportunity for Smith to seize the lead for himself after watching the Cup drivers trade it among themselves.

The second caution came for Parker Kligerman‘s truck suffering an electrical failure on lap 28, coincidentally when Stage #2 would have ended had stage breaks remained. Smith took the lead for the ensuing restart whereas Busch and Chastain were shuffled to the back. Thanks to their experience, with Busch having won the Xfinity Series race at COTA in 2021 while Chastain claimed the Cup event last year, the two eventually rejoined the top five. By that point, however, Smith was already cruising to victory and beat Busch by 5.4 seconds.

After winning, Smith did a burnout against the COTA pit wall, during which his truck caught fire before it was put out. It is his second victory of 2023 after the season opener at Daytona.

“It was definitely nerve-racking there, but I knew once [Kyle] was in that traffic, I needed to somewhat charge there but have enough at the end of the run,” Smith explained. “While he was trying to get through traffic, I was just trying to put down lap times and get a gap going. Fortunately, we worked up to about six-and-a-half seconds. I knew I was going to have to make a big mistake for him to get into striking distance. He is so strong under braking, and COTA is just all massive braking zones. That was my biggest worry, but I always enjoy racing him and it was fun this weekend racing with Ross. I’ve learned so much racing those guys, so hopefully in the near future, I can race with them every weekend.”

Ed Jones, an IndyCar and IMSA veteran, had his NASCAR début end before it began when his truck’s suspension broke just moments after the race kicked off. Suspension trouble also struck Christian Eckes, who won the opening stage. Another NASCAR newcomer Dale Quarterley placed twenty-eighth.

Alex Bowman, Samuel LeComte, and Mason Massey missed the show. Bowman, another Cup regular who ran up front in the 2022 Truck race, suffered a flat tyre during his qualifying lap that knocked him out. His downfall seemed to foreshadow things to come in the race itself as tyre wear came into play more frequently than in previous editions.

“I feel like every year it gets bumpier and bumpier, and these bumps are knocking us sideways left and right,” Smith recalled. “That’s the biggest thing. A lot of this track has new pavement and old pavement. It’s so easy to lock up fronts and try to find that drive-off. Fortunately, we found it when it mattered, and I’m just so happy to be here.”

Todd Gilliland is the only other driver to win the Truck race at COTA, doing so in 2021 for FRM. Incidentally, he and Smith are sharing FRM’s #38 Cup car for 2023.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1738Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord42Running
2251Kyle Busch*Kyle Busch MotorsportsChevrolet42Running
3398Ty MajeskiThorSport RacingFord42Running
41216Tyler AnkrumHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota42Running
5141Ross Chastain*Niece MotorsportsChevrolet42Running
61111Corey HeimTRICON GarageToyota42Running
742Nick SanchezRev RacingChevrolet42Running
8915Tanner GrayTRICON GarageToyota42Running
9101Kaz Grala*TRICON GarageToyota42Running
101399Ben RhodesThorSport RacingFord42Running
111917Taylor GrayTRICON GarageToyota42Running
12823Grant EnfingerGMS RacingChevrolet42Running
132024Rajah CaruthGMS RacingChevrolet42Running
141552Stewart FriesenHalmar Friesen RacingToyota42Running
152404Kaden HoneycuttRoper RacingFord42Running
161613Hailie DeeganThorSport RacingFord42Running
171845Lawless AlanNiece MotorsportsChevrolet42Running
183643Daniel DyeGMS RacingChevrolet42Running
193235Jake GarciaMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet42Running
202530Colin GarrettOn Point MotorsportsToyota42Running
213502Kris WrightYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet42Running
221422Logan BeardenAM RacingFord42Running
233132Bret Holmes #Bret Holmes RacingChevrolet42Running
24279Colby HowardCR7 MotorsportsChevrolet42Running
252956Timmy HillHill MotorsportsToyota42Running
263034Mason FilippiReaume Brothers RacingFord42Running
27214Chase PurdyKyle Busch MotorsportsChevrolet42Running
283346Dale QuarterleyG2G RacingToyota42Running
292825Matt DiBenedettoRackley WARChevrolet41Running
30519Christian EckesMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet31Suspension
311775Parker Kligerman*Henderson MotorsportsChevrolet26Electrical
322612Spencer BoydYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet12Electrical
333488Matt CraftonThorSport RacingFord11Accident
34642Carson HocevarNiece MotorsportsChevrolet8Axle
35225Dean ThompsonTRICON GarageToyota4Accident
362320Ed JonesYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet0Suspension
DNQ8Samuel LeComteNEMCO MotorsportsChevrolet
DNQ7Alex Bowman*Spire MotorsportsChevrolet
DNQ33Mason MasseyReaume Brothers RacingFord
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
