3 Chevy Truck teams lose 10 points for engine violations

Thursday was not very kind to Chevrolet. While Alex Bowman and William Byron suffered 60-point deductions at the NASCAR Cup Series level, three Chevrolet teams in the Craftsman Truck Series—Nick Sanchez, Chase Purdy, and Jack Wood—received L1-level penalties that docked them ten points in the driver and owner championships.

The offenders were found to have broken Section 14.3.3.3.2.C concerning the engine oil reservoir and tank encasement, Sections 14.9.3.2 C and G regarding the engine oil reservoir tank proper, and the more general Section 14.19.A on vehicle assembly. All three were found on Saturday during the Truck race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Sanchez dominated the Truck race from the pole as he led 168 of 172 laps but a last-lap crash while fighting for the lead relegated him to sixteenth. On the other hand, Purdy finished a career-best second whereas Wood was ninth. Purdy and Wood are team-mates at Kyle Busch Motorsports while Sanchez is a rookie at Rev Racing.

Despite the ten points lost, Sanchez remains ninth in points. Purdy drops from seventh to eighth, while Wood fell two positions to twenty-fourth. Wood is not running the full schedule, but the #51 KBM truck is a multi-driver vehicle competing for the owner championship. With the penalty also applying to owner points, the #51 dropped a spot. Ironically, Byron is scheduled to race the #51 this weekend at Bristol Dirt.