Alonso Giving Aston Martin ‘an Extra Level of Motivation’ in 2023 – Mike Krack

Mike Krack says Fernando Alonso has brought a lot of ‘positiveness’ to the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula 1 Team since his arrival at the Silverstone-based team ahead of the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

Alonso made the surprise move from the BWT Alpine F1 Team to replace the retiring Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin and has started the year with three consecutive podium finishes, which sees him also sit third in the Drivers’ Championship behind only the two Oracle Red Bull Racing drivers.

Aston Martin also sit second in the Constructors’ Championship thanks to his performances, and Team Principal Krack says Alonso has led by example since his arrival and has given everyone a lot of motivation.

“I think it was a confirmation basically, of where he’s standing in the team,” Krack is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com. “He brought a lot of energy, a lot of positiveness when he arrived.

“He is leading by example at all times. He’s there very early, he’s working really hard, and it is this lead by example that everybody just sees and grabs on and gives an extra level of motivation.

“And I think the singing of the name was like a confirmation also for him that he really brought a lot into the team.”

Krack admits that the start to Alonso’s season has exceeded all expectations and shows just what kind of champion driver the Spanish veteran remains to be despite his lengthy career in Formula 1.

“If someone told me you will have three podiums after the first three races I would have not believed it,” Krack said. “But it shows also what a champion we have there. He’s just incredible, his consistency.

“If you look at all the sessions so far throughout the year he has always been there, in every session, in every FP1, FP2, he’ll always up there and pushes the maximum all the time.”