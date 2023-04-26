Alpine Achieves FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation for Enstone, Viry-Châtillon

The BWT Alpine F1 Team has achieved FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation for both its factories in Enstone and Viry-Châtillon.

All FIA Formula 1 World Championship teams are working hard to improve their efficiency when it comes to energy use and carbon emissions, with the aim to improve sustainability within the sport and reduce any negative effects on the environment.

By achieving the Three-Star Accreditation, the FIA were satisfied that Alpine were managing to run both factories in the United Kingdom and in France efficiently, with its renewable energy sources playing a big part.

They are also on top of their biowaste sorting, have removed the use of single use plastic cups, and reduced by ninety-five per cent the amount of solvents within their cleaning materials.

“We are pleased to announce our FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation,” said Otmar Szafnauer, the Team Principal at Alpine. “It is a great step forward in our environmental roadmap.

“We are now working towards securing ISO 14001 accreditation for Enstone, which sits within the framework of Alpine’s Sustainability Strategy. Our decarbonisation journey is well underway, and we look forward to sharing more positive milestones in the near future.”

Szafnauer’s views were echoed by those of Bruno Famin, the Executive Director of Alpine’s Viry-Châtillon site, who was also proud that both factories were given the prestigious accreditation.

“We are proud of the continuous environmental work being done in Viry Châtillon,” said Famin. “The FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation validates our efforts as we continue to implement actions to reduce the environmental impact and contribute to Alpine’s environmental strategy.

“The accreditation also validates the cooperation done with Enstone for the benefit of BWT Alpine F1 Team and more globally for Alpine.”

Felipe Calderón, the President of the FIA Environment and Sustainability Commission, was delighted to announce that Alpine had achieved the Three-Star Environmental Accreditation, and with the environment becoming more and more a topic of discussion, he says Formula 1 can be a leader when it comes to sustainability.

“I’d like to congratulate the Alpine F1 Team for achieving the highest Three-Star Environmental Accreditation level from the FIA – from the drivers, engineers, mechanics, staff, managers, investors and all the team members, it takes a commitment at every level to achieve this status,” said Calderón.

“The team has demonstrated best practice in their operations, as well as solid plans to carry these policies forward into the future.

“Stakeholders in Formula 1 teams and across the motor sport landscape have engaged admirably with this crucial programme that we believe provides a great foundation for developing their environmental management systems.

“These topics are only becoming more and more significant over time, and we must continue to use the platform we have to be leaders and pioneers in the activities and technologies we utilise every day.”