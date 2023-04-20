Andersson Stays With CE Dealer Team for 2023

The grid for the 2023 FIA World Rallycross Championship continues to take shape as Klara Andersson confirms she has secured her seat at CE Dealer Team.

Andersson impressed throughout the 2022 season, making it to the final of her debut event in Hell, Norway, and later taking a podium position, finishing third at Montalegre, Portugal, the first female driver ever to do so in World RX. Not only was this a great result for herself, but it cemented the team’s place as a force to be reckoned with, with her teammate Niclas Grönholm taking victory.

The team will be hoping that this partnership continues to be fruitful, as both drivers have now signed multi-year extensions to their contracts. Andersson certainly seems to be upbeat: “I’m very happy to keep racing with my team-mate Niclas – we work really well together. Now I’ve done my rookie year and I’ve learned so much, it’s time for the next step forward”.

Andersson battling hard at the 2022 season finale at the Nürburgring. Credit: @World / Red Bull Content Pool

Team Manager Jussi Pinomäki was naturally very impressed by the performance of his rookie signing. Reflecting on the 2022 season, he said “No matter who you are, your debut season in an FIA World Championship is a baptism of fire, but Klara handled it like a driver with considerably more experience than she has, taking leaps forward in her personal development throughout the year. We look forward to a thrilling journey ahead, challenging the boundaries and norms of motorsport together”.

Each team is working hard to develop their cars for the coming season. The CE Dealer Team PWR RX1e machines showed some amazing pace in 2022, and they will be hoping to carry this into the new season. However, with the grid full of former champions, event winners, and even a certain rallying legend, the season promises to be one of hard battles and thrilling races.

The action gets underway at Montalegre, Portugal, on 3/4 June.