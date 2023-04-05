Aston Martin’s Mike Krack: “It was a relief to see the starting order reinstated”

Mike Krack admitted third and fourth place at the Australian Grand Prix was a ‘brilliant reward’ for the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula 1 Team, with the Silverstone-based outfit now out on their own in second place in the Constructors’ Championship as a result.

Fernando Alonso secured his third consecutive top three finish on Sunday, while Lance Stroll was the first of those to benefit from a five-second time penalty for Carlos Sainz Jr. to inherit fourth place.

Sainz’ penalty was as a result of contact with Alonso at turn one after a late race restart following a red flag that had initially seen the Spaniard fall down to eleventh place, only for red flags to fly once more and the running order return to the order as they were at lights out. Stroll was also fortunate for the red flags, the Canadian having run off track at turn three to fall to twelfth.

Krack, the Team Principal at Aston Martin, says it was a relief that the order was reset after the red flag as both drivers were able to resume their positions, with more relief that both Alonso and Stroll were able to survive the chaos without any damage that could have ended their races.

“What a race! There was just about everything you could imagine this afternoon so to come away with third and fourth places – and 27 points – is a brilliant reward for the team,” said Krack.

“It was not an easy race to navigate with the early red flag putting extra emphasis on managing the Hard tyres. Almost everyone was trying to run until the end and it was very close throughout the top ten.

“Fernando stayed close to Lewis, but with similar race pace we could not get close enough to challenge for second. Lance raced hard all afternoon, survived various battles, and did an excellent job looking after the tyres.

“Then there was the chaotic restart and I have to say it was a relief to see the starting order reinstated. I know some drivers and teams really lost out in the mayhem, but we got a bit lucky with both cars being largely undamaged allowing us to finish the race under the Safety Car.

“Big congratulations and thanks to the whole team at Silverstone and here at the track for another strong and faultless performance with both cars and our third podium of the year.

“Today we celebrate and enjoy this result, but tomorrow our attention turns to the next race in Baku.”