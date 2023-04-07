Bruce Binnquist making SST debut at Long Beach

Bruce Binnquist has joined a growing list of drivers set to make their Stadium Super Trucks début at the season-opening Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on 14–16 April. On Thursday, he locked in his entry after testing a truck at series headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A mainstay in UTV desert racing, Binnquist mainly drives a Can-Am built by Geiser Performance in Best In The Desert competition. For 2023, he is also pursuing the inaugural Unlimited Off-Road Racing Triple Crown Championship, a series of three major off-road races beginning with King of the Hammers in February followed by the Mint 400 in March and California 300 in September.

He finished second in the Toyo Tires Desert Challenge’s UTV Pro Mod class at King of the Hammers, followed by a runner-up overall in the Mint 400’s Limited Race to retain the UTV Triple Crown points lead. Despite failing to finish the inaugural California 300 in 2022, he had been the fastest qualifier.

His construction firm Binnquist Development Inc. (BDI) will serve as primary sponsor.

Also testing on Thursday were David Bernstein and Myles Cheek, the former also set for his first SST race at Long Beach. Trey Hernquist, a fellow desert racer who won Class 5 Unlimited in the Mint 400 Limited Race, is making his début as well.