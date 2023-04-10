Carlos Sainz on time penalty in Australia: “I don’t agree with it”

Scuderia Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz went from a potential podium to a finish outside of the points after being handed a penalty for causing Fernando Alonso to spin out on the second restart of the Australian Grand Prix.

Tyre strategy played a role in Sainz dropping down from his starting position of fifth to eleventh, with him being one of several drivers who pitted just before the first red flag. He was able to recover as he pushed through the remainder of the eventful race, and started in fourth on the second restart.

“I had a good start and felt confident on the medium tyre but we were unlucky, pitting just before they brought out the first red flag and I dropped down to P11. From there I managed to pull off a good comeback with nice overtakes and solid pace, so for that I’m happy.”

It was on this restart that things turned sour for Sainz, making contact with Alonso on turn one– one of several incidents on the chaotic start. A consequent red flag was flown, and the race would have one final restart under neutral conditions to finish the last lap of the race.

He would cross the line in fourth, but the stewards’ decision to give him a five second time penalty saw him slide all the way down to twelfth– last of the finishing cars.

His penalty spurred discussion, with him being the only driver punished after the carnage of the second restart. Sainz said that he is adamantly against the penalty he received, but will strive to capitalize on the positive takeaways as he turns his attention to the upcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

“It was a good race overall but the penalty ruined all the effort and I don’t agree with it. The frustration I feel right now will be difficult to digest, but I will try to think only of the positives from today and focus on the next race.”

“It was unfortunate to end the race this way today” – Charles Leclerc

Team-mate Charles Leclerc saw his race end just after it started, as contact with Lance Stroll on turn three of the first lap caused him to do a half-spin into the gravel. The event was labeled a racing incident by the stewards, with no action taken against Stroll.

Leaving Australia without points, Leclerc said that he was disappointed, though he felt that there was nothing that could have been done to prevent the chance result.

“It was unfortunate to end the race this way today, but it was a racing incident and I don’t think that we could have done anything differently.

Having come into misfortune at Albert Park, Leclerc will be crossing his fingers for a clean race and more points on the board going into Baku.

“Disappointing, but on to the next one where I hope things will run more smoothly again.”