Corey Heim wins rain-shortened Martinsville Truck fiasco

In 1995 and 2021, Martinsville Speedway was the site of NASCAR‘s rain tyre oval tests as the sanctioning body looked for a way to get racing in during wet weather. On Friday, the Craftsman Truck Series got to put the damp weather package to action.

Unlike “true” rain racing, which is not possible at ovals due to banking placing too much burden on the tyres, the damp weather package is intended to allow races to take place on moderately wet surfaces without having to wait for the track drying process to finish. In the case of Friday’s Truck race, the trucks equipped with wet tyres ran single file during pace laps to expedite the drying process, though their impact on the racing was minimal as the rain quickly subsided. The race start had been delayed due to lightning.

With rain not playing a major chaos factor, the Truck Series—much maligned for its inexperienced drivers and high rate of accidents—proceeded to fill that gap as over half of the race was run under caution due to wrecks. While Stage #1 only saw a competition caution followed by the stage break, the second segment along saw four wrecks.

The final crash on lap 117 came when Carson Hocevar attempted to run three-wide while racing Taylor Gray and Matt DiBenedetto. Contact between Hocevar, who has started to accumulate some flack for his aggressive driving style, and Gray prompted a retaliatory strike by Hocevar as he clipped Gray, only to spin himself out. The rain returned during the ensuing yellow flag.

With the race well over its halfway point, NASCAR elected to end it after 124 of 200 laps. Corey Heim, who took the lead from former boss Kyle Busch on lap 43, was the leader at the time to secure his third career win and first for TRICON Garage.

“I just kept my eyes forward,” said Heim. “I just had to stay concentrated and just make sure I had a perfect day with these guys behind you. It’s really hard to hold them off unless you are perfect, and I think we did just that.”

TRICON team-mate William Sawalich, the current ARCA Menards Series East points leader, finished ninth in his Truck début. Other newcomer finishes included Conner Jones in seventeenth, Memphis Villarreal in twenty-fourth, and Jonathan Shafer in twenty-ninth. Brad Pérez placed thirty-fifth in his first NASCAR oval start.

While somewhat skewed by the shortened distance, all thirty-six trucks completed the race for just the second time in series history after the 2022 Bristol Dirt Race.

Race results