NASCAR Truck Series

Dean Thompson cleared to return after Texas crash

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

After being involved in a scary wreck during last Saturday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, Dean Thompson was cleared Thursday to return to action with two days until the next event at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“Following medical evaluations after his on-track incident at Texas Motor Speedway, Dean Thompson has been cleared by NASCAR to return to competition behind the wheel of the No. 5 Thompson Pipe Group Toyota Tundra TRD Pro this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway,” reads a team statement.

The TRICON Garage driver was enjoying a strong run at Texas before he hit the frontstretch outside wall on lap 146, producing a cloud of smoke as his #5 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro came to a stop. Unable to see through the smoke, Matt Mills accidentally slammed into Thompson’s truck followed by Armani Williams and Trey Hutchens sliding into him after failed attempts to dodge. Thompson was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center for evaluation and released later in the day.

Upon returning home to North Carolina, he continued medical assessments with OrthoCarolina and Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates before NASCAR approved him for return.

“I can’t thank all the great people at the AMR safety crew, infield care center medical staff, and Baylor Scott & White enough for their quick and immediate response,” tweeted Thompson. “I would also like to thank OrthoCarolina, Carolina Neurosurgery and Spine, and everyone at TPC for their support.”

Thompson is currently twenty-seventh in points with a best finish of sixteenth at Las Vegas. 2023 is his first year with TRICON after placing twenty-third in the standings as a rookie in 2022.

Share
Avatar photo
2594 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Truck Series

3 Chevy Truck teams lose 10 points for engine violations

By
1 Mins read
The #2 of Nick Sanchez, #4 of Chase Purdy, and #51 of Jack Wood have all been deducted ten points due to engine oil reservoir tank violations.
NASCAR Truck Series

Chase Briscoe enters Bristol Dirt Trucks for AM Racing

By
2 Mins read
Chase Briscoe will be one of three NASCAR Cup regulars doing the Truck Series Bristol Dirt Race as he joins AM Racing.
NASCAR Truck Series

Tanner Carrick to make NASCAR debut in Bristol Dirt Trucks

By
1 Mins read
21-year-old dirt racer Tanner Carick will compete in the NASCAR Truck race at Bristol for On Point Motorsports.