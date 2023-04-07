Dean Thompson cleared to return after Texas crash

After being involved in a scary wreck during last Saturday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, Dean Thompson was cleared Thursday to return to action with two days until the next event at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“Following medical evaluations after his on-track incident at Texas Motor Speedway, Dean Thompson has been cleared by NASCAR to return to competition behind the wheel of the No. 5 Thompson Pipe Group Toyota Tundra TRD Pro this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway,” reads a team statement.

The TRICON Garage driver was enjoying a strong run at Texas before he hit the frontstretch outside wall on lap 146, producing a cloud of smoke as his #5 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro came to a stop. Unable to see through the smoke, Matt Mills accidentally slammed into Thompson’s truck followed by Armani Williams and Trey Hutchens sliding into him after failed attempts to dodge. Thompson was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center for evaluation and released later in the day.

Upon returning home to North Carolina, he continued medical assessments with OrthoCarolina and Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates before NASCAR approved him for return.

“I can’t thank all the great people at the AMR safety crew, infield care center medical staff, and Baylor Scott & White enough for their quick and immediate response,” tweeted Thompson. “I would also like to thank OrthoCarolina, Carolina Neurosurgery and Spine, and everyone at TPC for their support.”

Thompson is currently twenty-seventh in points with a best finish of sixteenth at Las Vegas. 2023 is his first year with TRICON after placing twenty-third in the standings as a rookie in 2022.