Envision Racing Announce Ex-F1 Driver Jack Aitken for Formula E Rookie Test

Ahead of April’s official Formula E rookie test, Envision Racing have confirmed that ex-Formula 1 driver Jack Aitken will be completing the test in one of the teams cars, at the Tempelhof Street Circuit.

The first rookie test since 2020 will take place a day after round eight of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Berlin, with twenty-two drivers set to get their first experience of the all-electric series. At twenty-seven years old, Aitken will be one of the more experienced rookies; however, it will be the former Williams Racing driver’s first taste of Formula E.

Aitken will head into the rookie test on the back of having won the prestigious 12 Hours of Sebring, where he partnered former Formula E driver Alexander Sims and Pipo Derani. The British-South Korean driver is “really excited” to hit the track in Berlin and help build on the team’s “great start” to the Gen3 era.

“I’m really excited to be Envision Racing’s rookie driver. It’s a great opportunity for me to get behind the wheel of a Formula E car for the first time – the new Gen3 model looks like a lot of fun to drive. I can’t wait for the opportunity to experience that for myself in Berlin and assist the team with their work as they keep building on what has already been a great start to the season.”

Team Principal Sylvain Filippi added on Aitken’s comments and shared how “delighted” Envision are to welcome him onboard, with Filippi being aware how useful Aitken’s “wealth of talent and experience” will be to gathering crucial data.

“We are delighted to welcome Jack Aitken to Envision Racing for the official rookie test day in Berlin. Jack has a wealth of talent and experience, and we are very excited that he will be getting his first taste of Formula E with our team. The test day will be hugely beneficial to him as a driver and for us to gather more crucial data for the season ahead.”