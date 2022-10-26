2023 EuroNASCAR schedule released, to begin with Arctic Ice Race exhibition

The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series‘ long-awaited snow/ice race now has a date and location: Rovaniemi on 4/5 March. The 2023 schedule was released Tuesday, consisting of six points-paying rounds along with two exhibitions, the latter of which includes the Arctic Ice Race at Rovaniemi.

The Ice Race has long been anticipated since the series conducted a test on such a surface in March 2021 in Val Thorens, France. The test, held on a track typically used by the Andros Trophy, proved to be such a hit that the series included an exhibition on the 2022 calendar, though the lack of further details suggests it became the 2023 event.

Located in Finland, Rovaniemi hosts the Arctic Rally Finland (not to be confused with the Rally Finland in Jyväskylä). While normally a stop in domestic rally competition, Arctic Rally Finland hosted the World Rally Championship in 2021 as a replacement for the COVID-cancelled Rally Sweden.

After the Ice Race opens the 2023 season, the first points race will be at Circuit Ricardo Tormo on 6/7 May, marking the third straight year that the Valencia course begins the year.

Brands Hatch and Autodromo di Vallelunga will welcome the series over the summer. The former, held on 17/18 June, will be used to celebrate the American NASCAR Cup Series bringing a Next Gen car to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France as well as the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Autodrom Most in Croatia returns for the third straight year, while the NASCAR GP Germany will take place for the first time since 2019. Motorsport Arena Oschersleben will host the latter, which was previously run at Nürburgring and Hockenheimring.

The final race of the season will be at Circuit Zolder. Double points will be awarded.

Autodrom Grobnik, site of the 2022 season finale, will have an all-star race. The date was not immediately revealed.

“Europe is an important market for NASCAR and the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will play a key role in NASCAR’s 75th anniversary celebration,” said NASCAR International Vice President Chad Seigler. “Next season will give us the opportunity to honor Whelen Euro Series history through milestone races at Valencia and Brands Hatch. We’ll also have our eyes towards the future of NASCAR with the Garage 56 programme at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. From traditional races to the unique new NASCAR Arctic Ice Race, we’re excited for the opportunities the Whelen Euro Series will give us to showcase NASCAR to race fans across Europe.”

2023 schedule