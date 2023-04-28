Ferrari’s Frédéric Vasseur expects further progress in performance of SF-23 in Baku

Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur outlined the team’s efforts since the last race weekend at the Australian Grand Prix, where the team came away empty-handed with zero points, with Charles Leclerc retiring due to a first lap spin and Carlos Sainz receiving a highly-influential penalty for causing a collision.

In the several weeks since Melbourne, Vasseur said that the team has been focused heavily on developing the car and planning for upgrades that will be introduced as the season moves forward.

“It’s been almost a month since the last Grand Prix and in that time we have been working hard in Maranello on the development of the SF-23, both in terms of improving the current car package as well as moving forward with the planned updates that will be gradually introduced over the course of the coming races.”

In spite of their unfortunate result at Albert Park Circuit, Vasseur was encouraged by their pace. Though his controversial penalty saw him fall out of the points, Sainz was able to work his way through the grid after an unlucky strategy call and end up challenging for a podium finish in the race’s final stages.

Vasseur believes that the team will continue to improve on the performance front at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, having seen the progress made last time out.

“Charles and Carlos have played their part, working in the simulator and giving us feedback. In Australia, we had already made a step forward in terms of pure performance and for Azerbaijan, we expect to move on from there.”