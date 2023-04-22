Kristen Strout eyeing Stadium Super Truck debut

Kristen Strout is eyeing her Stadium Super Trucks début in 2023, provided she can find the funding. She had attended the season opener at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, where she was a guest of the series and pitched herself to potential sponsors.

A professional model and real estate investor by trade, she grew up around cars before began pursuing racing as a hobby as her career took off, especially on social media as an Instagram influencer; her R1 Vette Babe account has over one million followers. The Nashville resident’s interest in SST was piqued after attending the Music City Grand Prix weekend in 2022.

After working as a model to connect with motorsport industry, she acquired her National Auto Sport Association (NASA) licence in March 2021. The following year, she began racing competitively in the ChampCar Endurance Series. While Strout has backing from OMP Racing and Bell Racing Helmets, she also launched a GoFundMe to help further support her career.

Her trip to Long Beach came a day after testing a Trophy Lite truck in Phoenix ahead of competing in the Legacy Racing Association‘s Baja Nevada in May.

“I appreciate all of the support and gifts over the years, but this year I have an opportunity to race in the Stadium Super Truck Series,” wrote Strout on 12 April to celebrate her thirty-fifth birthday. “It has been a dream of mine to race in this series since I first saw them at Music City Grand Prix in 2019! Unfortunately, I still don’t have enough money/sponsonship to make it happen yet! I would love if for my Birthday, you guys could help me make this dream a reality!! Every little bit adds up!”

If things work out, Strout will be the third female driver to compete in SST after Sara Price and Zoey Edenholm. She developed a friendship with the latter at Nashville, getting to sit in her truck prior to the weekend.

The 2023 Music City Grand Prix, which will be SST’s third time racing in Nashville, is scheduled for 4–6 August.