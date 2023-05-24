Aston Martin to be Powered by Honda Engines from 2026 Formula 1 Season

The Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula 1 Team will make the switch from Mercedes-Benz power to Honda power for the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season and beyond.

The Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) were one of the manufacturers to throw their name into the hat for the next generation of power units within Formula 1, but up until now, they did not have a team to race with, thanks to the decision of Oracle Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri opting to switch to Ford power.

However, the Japanese marque have now found a new host for their engines, with Aston Martin opting to end their lengthy partnership with Mercedes-Benz that began back in 2009 when the Silverstone-based team were known as the Force India Formula One Team.

“I would like to welcome Honda and HRC to the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula OneTeam,” said Lawrence Stroll, the Executive Chairman of Aston Martin. “We share a mutual drive, determination, and relentless ambition to succeed on track.

“Honda is a global titan and its success in motorsport is longstanding and incredibly impressive. I would like to thank Mr. Mibe and Mr. Watanabe, and the whole team at HRC as we embark on this exciting future together from 2026.”

The HRC will assume responsibility for the development of the power units ahead of the 2026 season, which sees an adaptation to the regulations that eliminates the MGU-H component but also an increase in the electrical output to 350kW.

Toshihiro Mibe, the Global CEO of Honda, says the decision to remain in Formula 1 stemmed from the fact that the sport is attempting to become a sustainable sport, and they share the same ambition to become winners as Aston Martin.

“One of the key reasons for our decision to take up the new challenge in F1 is that the world’s pinnacle form of racing is striving to become a sustainable racing series, which is in line with the direction Honda is aiming toward carbon neutrality, and it will become a platform which will facilitate the development of our electrification technologies,” said Mibe.

“Honda is a company that has a history of growing by taking on challenges and winning world-class races. With the new 2026 regulations, the key for winning will be a compact, lightweight, and high-power electric motor with a high-performance battery capable of handling high and swift power output, as well as the energy management technology.

“We believe that the technologies and know-how gained from this new challenge can potentially be applied directly to our future mass production electric vehicles, such as an electric flagship sports model, and electrification technologies in various areas, including eVTOL which is currently under research and development.

“Honda and our new partner, the Aston Martin F1 Team, share the same sincere attitude and determination to win, so starting with the 2026 season, we will work together and strive for the Championship title as Aston Martin Aramco Honda.

“Honda has the utmost respect for the FIA, which made a bold decision to introduce these new and challenging regulations to ensure the sustainability of both racing activities and the global environment, and for the Formula One Group, which has been enhancing the brand value of F1 and ensuring F1’s evolvement as the most prestigious automobile racing in the world.”