Haas’ Guenther Steiner: “The upgrade which we brought to the race track is working”

Guenther Steiner admitted the Miami Grand Prix was an extremely busy one for the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, with the Miami International Autodrome weekend the first of three home races for the youngest team on the grid during the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

Steiner, the Team Principal at Haas, was able to see Kevin Magnussen secure a top four starting position in Miami before the Dane secured a point for tenth place in the race, while team-mate Nico Hülkenberg was also able to show flashes of good pace.

Haas brought an update to Miami that appeared to improve the performance of the car, and with another small update coming for this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, hopes are high that the team are moving up the pecking order in the tight midfield battle this season.

“It was the busiest race ever for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team,” said Steiner. “All our partners, sponsors, on-track action and all that was happening seemed to be the most eventful race weekend since Haas started.

“All in all, it was a very good weekend. Everybody seemed to be happy, the Miami Grand Prix put on a good show for the fans, for the teams, and we got a point.

“The upgrade which we brought to the race track is working, so well done to the whole team to get this developed, produced and put it in action for Miami. We’ve got more coming this year, we said we’re bringing little steps, we’re not bringing one big upgrade package.

“We’re bringing something new to Imola and when we find something in development, we will bring it to the track.”

Imola marks the one hundred and fiftieth race weekend for Haas, and Steiner says he is proud of what the team have achieved since making their debut back in 2016, including getting onto the grid in the first place and scoring points in their debut.

Looking ahead, Steiner says the aim for the team is to win races, although he acknowledges they are not in a position to do so at this present time.

“What stood out for me is when we got to the race track in Melbourne in 2016 because we had so many people saying we wouldn’t make it,” Steiner added. “We made it, we’re still here and that makes me proud for the whole team.

“We scored points in our first race which hasn’t happened many times before in Formula 1 history as well. For me, it means a lot starting a team, it’s a dream for many to start a team and I could do it thanks to Gene Haas who allowed us to do this. We’re in a good position now and we just try to get stronger and stronger, and we will.

“The present objective this year is to move up in the Constructors’ Championship from last year, getting better every year – it’s as simple as this – and at some stage we want to be winning races.

“I don’t know how far away it is and I’m not going to say it’s this season or next season, but at some stage, it will happen with Haas.”