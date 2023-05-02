Jaguar’s James Barclay Expecting ‘Strategic Affair’ at ‘Iconic’ Monaco E-Prix

Jaguar TCS Racing enter this weekend’s “iconic” Monaco E-Prix full of confidence, after the Coventry-based team claimed their first 1-2 in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship just over a week ago in Berlin.

The Berlin E-Prix was one that Team Principal James Barclay will never forget, with Mitch Evans having won the first race of the Berlin double-header, with Sam Bird in second. It was an incredibly emotional moment for Jaguar and for Barclay, who shared ahead of this weekend how “immensely proud” he was following Germany. Race Two wasn’t as strong for Jaguar with Evans having finished fourth with Bird in nineteenth; however, they still cut their deficit to TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team.

Ahead of this weekend in Monaco, Jaguar sit third in the Constructors’ Championship and are just thirty points behind the German manufacturer, who may be starting to look over their shoulder.

Barclay is expecting a “strategic affair” in Monaco given how “challenging” and legendary the venue is, with the team boss knowing that making the “right decisions at the right time” will be vital for a strong result.

“I am immensely proud of the team’s performance in Berlin. To achieve our first 1-2 was an amazing achievement and demonstrated the hard work that all of the team have been putting into driving forward our performance. Next onto Monaco; it’s undoubtedly one of the most iconic sporting venues in the world with a rich racing heritage so in my mind the perfect opportunity to showcase electric racing and the future of motorsport.

“Formula E will once again bring some of the best drivers, teams and manufacturers in the world to the Monegasque streets and the action will be electric. As always Monaco is a challenging circuit and the race will be a strategic affair where we have to make the right decisions at the right time but it goes without saying the team and Mitch and Sam can’t wait to get stuck in.”