Lando Norris: “The result in Miami wasn’t what we had hoped for”

After the disappointment of the Miami Grand Prix where neither Lando Norris nor Oscar Piastri were close to scoring points, the McLaren F1 Team head to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix looking to turn around their fortunes.

Norris has many good memories of the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari having secured back to back podium finishes at the track, but he knows the team has a lot of work to do if they are to make it a hat trick, particularly on the back of their toughest weekend of the year so far in the United States.

Nevertheless, Norris is excited to get back to racing at Imola in the first of three races on consecutive weekends, the first triple header of the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

“I’m looking forward to racing in Imola and getting the triple header underway,” said Norris. “It’s a fast technical track which can make it difficult to read. However, it’s got some iconic features, which make it a fun one to drive.

“The result in Miami wasn’t what we had hoped for, but we’ve done well at this track historically with back-to-back podiums in the last two years. Whilst we’re not in that fight this year just yet, the circuit holds some good memories.

“I’m going into this weekend feeling prepared having been in the sim and spending time back at the factory, so let’s get out there and keep pushing.”

“I’m excited for my first race weekend in Imola” – Oscar Piastri

Team-mate Piastri was also well off the pace in Miami and was unable to better nineteenth in the race, just two places behind Norris, and the young Australian is hoping for much better this weekend in Italy.

Piastri hopes they can take what they learned in their disappointing weekend in Miami and return to the top ten at Imola on what will be his first race experience of the track in his career having not competed there in any junior category.

“I’m excited for my first race weekend in Imola,” Piastri said. “It’s a cool, fast track with some great features so I am looking forward to getting out there.

“We’ve done a full review of Miami and taken as many learnings as possible into the upcoming weekend. I’ve been back at the factory with the engineers and on the sim to ensure I’m ready to hit the ground running.

“Thanks to the team for all the work they’re doing, let’s keep our heads down and get back racing.”