Logan Sargeant: “It’s going to be a very special weekend for me that I will enjoy very much!”

Logan Sargeant will experience a home Grand Prix for the first time in his FIA Formula 1 World Championship career this weekend, with the young American set to compete in his maiden Miami Grand Prix.

The Williams Racing driver has shown good pace at times during his rookie season but has yet to break into the points, one of only two drivers on the grid not yet to have scored a top ten finish alongside Scuderia AlphaTauri’s Nyck de Vries.

However, Sargeant is excited for what he is expecting to be a tough weekend at the Miami International Autodrome, and he is keen to enjoy it as much as he can.

“I’m really excited for my first ever home race,” said Sargeant. “I’m expecting it to be a challenge with the heat and not knowing the track, but my energy and motivation to be at my best is topped up.

“It’s going to be a very special weekend for me that I will enjoy very much!”

“I have fond memories from last year placing ninth” – Alexander Albon

Team-mate Alexander Albon secured his best finish of his first year with Williams in Miami in 2022 when he took ninth place, and the Thai driver is heading into the weekend with confidence.

Albon knows the attention this weekend will be on his team-mate, and he will be looking to have another good weekend as he bids to score his second top ten finish of the year to add to the point he scored in the opening weekend in Bahrain.

Having experienced difficult conditions twelve months ago, Albon is hoping the resurfacing work done around the track will make it easier for everyone this year, but with heat and humidity likely to affect drivers, he is expecting a physical weekend to come.

“Miami was an interesting circuit last year, being one of the more physical tracks with the heat and humidity, so definitely more of a challenge as a driver,” said Albon. “The track layout was also quite difficult, however with the resurfacing done ahead of the race, hopefully this will make a difference.

“I have fond memories from last year placing ninth, and this year makes it even more special being a home race for the team and for Logan, so I’m sure the vibes will be good, and we can look to execute a good weekend.”