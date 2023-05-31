Maserati Expecting Jakarta to be ‘Very Physically Demanding on Everyone’

Maserati MSG Racing Team Principal James Rossiter is very much aware that this weekend’s Jakarta E-Prix double-header will be “very physically demanding on everyone”, due to the immense heat and humidity in Southeast Asia.

Edoardo Mortara and Maximilian Günther are going to have to work incredibly hard in the tenth and eleventh rounds of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, with their concentration set to be tested to its absolute limit, given the unbearable conditions.

The Monte-Carlo-based team head to Jakarta having left Monaco without a point, due to Günther having retired late in the race whilst running amongst the top ten, following a collision with Dan Ticktum. Mortara finished eleventh which was actually a very good result, given that he pitted early in the race for a new front wing after hitting Günther.

Maserati’s point-less weekend at the Circuit de Monaco has left them in a real scrap for seventh in the Constructors’ Championship, with just four points separating seventh to tenth in the standings. A good weekend though, could see Maserati breakaway from the midfield grip, with Rossiter recognising that whilst the results haven’t always been great the team have boasted “competitive pace”.

“Although Jakarta is one of Formula E’s newest venues we know from our experience last year that the high heat and intense humidity will be very physically demanding on everyone in the team. Since Berlin we’ve been showing good, competitive pace, and although the results haven’t always come to fruition, we know that we’re getting there in terms of performance.

“This weekend we have the benefit of having two races and therefore, two invaluable opportunities to score points. After Jakarta there will only be three race weekends remaining in Season 9 and we plan to maximise on every opportunity that comes our way.”