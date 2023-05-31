Edoardo Mortara: “Jakarta is the most physically challenging race of the season”

Edoardo Mortara is hoping his fortunes will change this weekend at the Jakarta E-Prix double-header, with the Swiss driver having claimed a podium in Southeast Asia at the inaugural event last season.

Having been a title contender last year, the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has been massively disappointing for Mortara, who finished eleventh at the recent round in Monaco. Given that he broke his front wing early on following contact with his team-mate, eleventh was a solid result for the Maserati MSG Racing driver, due to the fact he was forced to pit for repairs.

Being twentieth in the Drivers’ Championship certainly isn’t where he wants to be though, with time quickly running out if he wants to salvage a top ten. He has two opportunities to score some good points in Jakarta, with this weekend being the third double-header of the season. With Indonesia being known for incredibly high temperatures, Mortara has admitted that this weekend will be the “most physically challenging” of the season, meaning concentration will be absolutely key.

Mortara is hopeful that he can enjoy a “clean” weekend and claim some points for the team, who are currently in a fight for seventh in the Constructors’ Championship.

“After a podium finish there last year, I’m looking forward to heading back to Jakarta. Because of its high ambient temperatures and high humidity, Jakarta is the most physically challenging race of the season, and we won’t be racing once, but twice.

“As a team I think we have strategically navigated double-header race weekends well this season but none of us are taking anything for granted. My focus, as always, is on delivering a clean race and maximising on any opportunities that come my way.”

“I’ve taken some time to reset” – Maximilian Günther

Maximilian Günther allowed himself to take “some time to reset” following the recent Monaco E-Prix, with the German’s race having ended in dramatic fashion at the Circuit de Monaco. Having been involved in an unfortunate incident with Mortara early in the race, Günther’s race came to an end in the closing stages whilst running in the points, following a collision with Dan Ticktum.

Günther went into the back of Ticktum, who was dragging a severely damaged front wing, on the run up Beau Rivage, in what was a scary collision. Günther was thankfully OK but has taken a moment to prepare himself for the remaining seven races of the season, which will be ticked-off in rapid fashion.

Following his time away from the cockpit, Günther is now “looking forward” to Jakarta and is feeling as “ready as possible” for the double-header, where he stands a very good chance of breaking into the top ten. The Maserati driver is currently twelfth in the championship but only sixteen points behind tenth-placed René Rast, a gap which could very quickly decrease with a strong performance in Indonesia.

“After a disappointing end to a good day in Monaco, I’ve taken some time to reset and I’m looking forward to returning to the track in Jakarta,” said Günther. “It’s an exciting location, the track is great and the conditions provide a challenge for everybody, with many things to manage. We have good momentum from the past weekends, I feel very well prepared and as ready as possible for the task ahead.”