Formula 1

McLaren’s Andrea Stella: “The team have reset and are ready to go again in Imola”

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: McLaren F1 Team

The McLaren F1 Team head to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend looking to rebound from their worst performance of the season last time out in Miami where Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri could only finish seventeenth and nineteenth respectively.

The Azerbaijan-Miami Grand Prix double header saw two very different results for McLaren, with both drivers scoring good results at the Baku City Circuit before being nowhere near them in the United States.

The Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari has been good to McLaren in recent years, with Norris scoring top three finishes in the past two seasons, but Andrea Stella, the Team Principal of the Woking-based squad, knows a repeat in 2023 will be extremely difficult to achieve.

Stella says that after the horror result in Miami, it is important for the team to rebound and contend once more for points, particularly if they want to fulfil their ambition to return to the very front of the field.

“After a positive race in Baku, we had a difficult event in Miami in which we scored no points,” Stella said.  “The team have reset and are ready to go again in Imola to kickstart the triple header ahead of us.

“The activity at the factory keeps being fervent as we work to prepare for the next round of upgrades that will be introduced in a few races, which will make the car more competitive.

“In the coming races, our focus is to get back fighting for points. Imola is an interesting track for the drivers, with a fast pace and a variety of corners. We’ve had good results here in the past, so we aim to use that positivity whilst remaining focused on the challenges ahead in the short and long term.”

Share
13510 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Lando Norris: “The result in Miami wasn't what we had hoped for”

By
2 Mins read
Points are the target for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at Imola, particularly after the dreadful weekend McLaren had in Miami.
Formula 1

Carlos Sainz Admits Ferrari, "Struggle with race pace", Following Poor Miami Showing

By
2 Mins read
Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc share their thoughts following the Miami Grand Prix and both admit they are struggling with race pace.
Formula 1

George Russell satisfied with fourth place in Miami, finishing ahead of Ferrari

By
2 Mins read
Mercedes’ George Russell and Lewis Hamilton made moves up the field at the Miami Grand Prix to take fourth and sixth place respectively.