Rumours of Losing AlphaTauri Seat ‘Not a Shock’ to De Vries after Poor Start to 2023 Season

Nyck de Vries says he feels his seat at Scuderia AlphaTauri is safe, and the noise surrounding his disappointing start to the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season is not a shock to him.

De Vries is one of only two drivers in the opening five races not to score points – the other being Williams Racing’s Logan Sargeant – and he has secured a best finish of fourteenth, which he achieved in the opening two events in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has previously suggested that de Vries has until the Spanish Grand Prix next weekend to improve his performance or risk losing his seat, but the Dutchman insists he is up for the fight, not just for his seat but what could be his Formula 1 career.

“Yes [I feel safe in my seat],” de Vries is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com. “Also, it’s not a shock to me. It’s normal. It’s this industry. It’s always been like this in Red Bull and in Formula 1. I genuinely believe it’s no different than earlier in the season.

“You’ve always got to perform, you’ve always got to deliver. It’s been like that throughout my whole career.

“As a driver, you always fight for your survival, and you always need to deliver to continue your career forwards successfully. It’s normal. It’s how it’s been always.”

Despite his poor start, de Vries does not feel the pressure he is under is any different to any other time of his career, but it’s the extra ‘noise’ by being in Formula 1 that adds to the speculation around his future.

“I honestly believe there is no more pressure than there is at any other time,” the Dutchman suggested. “Actually, the only difference in Formula 1 is that you have a lot more noise around it.

“Especially when there is a bit of a gap, there is more speculation and talking. That is probably the biggest difference relative to any other championship. But when it comes to the job, everyone needs to do their job and perform.”

De Vries opening admits he has made too many mistakes so far in 2023, but he feels his pace on occasion has been strong, and it is only a case of executing everything that will help him turn his season around.

“I definitely think that I personally made too many mistakes,” de Vries added. “I will admit that very openly.

“I also believe that the pace has been strong at several moments and that kind of encourages me and gives me confidence. But I haven’t been able to execute at the end and put it together. But I do believe the speed has been there.”