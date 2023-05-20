BTCCTouring Cars

Sutton sets new qualifying record at Snetterton to secure pole position

By
2 Mins read
Share
Ash Sutton - NAPA Racing UK - Jakob Ebrey Photography

Three-time BTCC champion, Ash Sutton continues to show his incredible pace in the Ford Focus ST for NAPA Racing UK securing pole position at Snetterton with a new qualifying record to boot.

It is a hat-trick of pole positions for the NAPA Racing UK squad with Dan Rowbottom and Dan Cammish sealing them in the last two meetings. But for Sutton, he set a new benchmark in his effort with a 1:54.526s clocking.

It was a disrupted session with Nick Halstead dropping oil onto the track and it fired a number of drivers off, Dan Cammish on the restart added a further red flag with the championship leader making contact with the barrier.

Many had their top efforts scrubbed due to track limits but not Sutton as he fired to the front joined by defending champion, Tom Ingram and Colin Turkington who had contact with the tyre barrier but still returned for a top three spot.

Jake Hill edged out Ricky Collard, while Adam Morgan and Josh Cook finished inside the top seven. Rory Butcher, Dan Rowbottom and Stephen Jelley finalise the top ten ahead of the first race tomorrow.

2023 British Touring Car Championship – Qualifying – Snetterton (300)

1. Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK 1:54.526s
2. Tom Ingram, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +0.342s
3. Colin Turkington, Team BMW +0.428s
4. Jake Hill, Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport +0.527s 
5. Ricky Collard, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +0.796s
6. Adam Morgan, Team BMW +0.912s
7. Josh Cook, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +0.920s
8. Rory Butcher, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +0.955s
9. Daniel Rowbottom, NAPA Racing UK +0.992s
10. Stephen Jelley, Team BMW +1.064s 
11. Tom Chilton, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +1.128s 
12. George Gamble, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +1.158s
13. Árón Taylor-Smith, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +1.498s
14. Ronan Pearson, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +1.566s
15. Daniel Lloyd, Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils +1.615s
16. Mikey Doble, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +1.641s
17. Sam Osborne, NAPA Racing UK +1.896s
18. Bobby Thompson, Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils +2.007s
19. Andrew Watson, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +2.208s
20. Dexter Patterson, Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD +2.377s 
21. Jack Butel, Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown +2.390s
22. Aiden Moffat, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +2.437s
23. Will Powell, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +5.226s
24. Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK No Time
25. Nic Hamilton, Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown No Time
26. Nick Halstead, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 No Time
27. Jade Edwards, Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD DSQ

Share
Avatar photo
262 posts

About author
Head British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) writer for The Checkered Flag - passionate about Motorsport from a young age, also writes predominately about Darts, Tennis and Basketball for other publications full time.
Articles
Related posts
BTCCTouring Cars

Back-to-back for Sutton at Brands Hatch after heartbreaking end to potential maiden win for Collard

By
2 Mins read
It was what could’ve been for Ricky Collard as the Toyota Gazoo Racing UK driver had a potential maiden win snatched away allowing Ash Sutton to seal back-to-back BTCC wins at Brands Hatch.
BTCC

Sutton seals Race Two honors at Brands Hatch ahead of Ingram, Thompson on reverse grid pole

By
2 Mins read
Ash Sutton joins Colin Turkington in claiming a first win of the 2023 BTCC season holding off Tom Ingram at Brands Hatch, Bobby Thompson holds pole for the reverse grid.
BTCC

Turkington claims first win of the season at Brands Hatch after 45-minute red flag delay

By
1 Mins read
Team BMW’s Colin Turkington has his first win of the BTCC season at Brands Hatch taking it lights-to-flag after a 45-minute delay due to a red flag.