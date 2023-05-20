Sutton sets new qualifying record at Snetterton to secure pole position

Three-time BTCC champion, Ash Sutton continues to show his incredible pace in the Ford Focus ST for NAPA Racing UK securing pole position at Snetterton with a new qualifying record to boot.

It is a hat-trick of pole positions for the NAPA Racing UK squad with Dan Rowbottom and Dan Cammish sealing them in the last two meetings. But for Sutton, he set a new benchmark in his effort with a 1:54.526s clocking.

It was a disrupted session with Nick Halstead dropping oil onto the track and it fired a number of drivers off, Dan Cammish on the restart added a further red flag with the championship leader making contact with the barrier.

Many had their top efforts scrubbed due to track limits but not Sutton as he fired to the front joined by defending champion, Tom Ingram and Colin Turkington who had contact with the tyre barrier but still returned for a top three spot.

Jake Hill edged out Ricky Collard, while Adam Morgan and Josh Cook finished inside the top seven. Rory Butcher, Dan Rowbottom and Stephen Jelley finalise the top ten ahead of the first race tomorrow.

2023 British Touring Car Championship – Qualifying – Snetterton (300)

1. Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK 1:54.526s

2. Tom Ingram, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +0.342s

3. Colin Turkington, Team BMW +0.428s

4. Jake Hill, Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport +0.527s

5. Ricky Collard, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +0.796s

6. Adam Morgan, Team BMW +0.912s

7. Josh Cook, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +0.920s

8. Rory Butcher, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +0.955s

9. Daniel Rowbottom, NAPA Racing UK +0.992s

10. Stephen Jelley, Team BMW +1.064s

11. Tom Chilton, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +1.128s

12. George Gamble, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +1.158s

13. Árón Taylor-Smith, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +1.498s

14. Ronan Pearson, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +1.566s

15. Daniel Lloyd, Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils +1.615s

16. Mikey Doble, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +1.641s

17. Sam Osborne, NAPA Racing UK +1.896s

18. Bobby Thompson, Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils +2.007s

19. Andrew Watson, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +2.208s

20. Dexter Patterson, Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD +2.377s

21. Jack Butel, Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown +2.390s

22. Aiden Moffat, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +2.437s

23. Will Powell, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +5.226s

24. Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK No Time

25. Nic Hamilton, Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown No Time

26. Nick Halstead, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 No Time

27. Jade Edwards, Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD DSQ