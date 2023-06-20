ABT CUPRA Hoping to Extend Run of ‘Recent Good Performances’

ABT CUPRA Formula E Team are hoping to extend their run of “recent good performances” this weekend at the inaugural Portland E-Prix, as the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship heads to the United States.

It’s been a great few rounds for the Kempten-based team, who after being the clear backmarkers for the bulk of the season are starting to make strides towards the midfield. Having not scored a single point in the opening seven rounds of the season, ABT CUPRA have since scored points in two of the last four. Even when they haven’t claimed points recently, they’ve only just missed out, something which happened in Jakarta.

Whilst Robin Frijns did finish ninth in the first of two races in the Indonesian capital, the Dutchman finished thirteenth in the second. For Nico Müller, he finished eleventh and twelfth respectively. Progress is being made, something which is incredibly encouraging for the entire team. Despite their positive performances, Team Principal Thomas Biermaier is making sure the Germans don’t “get rattled” and lose concentration, something which would be costly.

The side have a long history of scoring podiums in the United States in FE, with the nation holding “many special moments” for the Germans. Whilst fighting for podiums is a step too far currently, Biermaier is hoping a points finish will be achieved again “under our own steam”.

“We have already experienced some memorable Formula E weekends in the USA and also many special moments in our team – these are great memories that show us again and again how much passion and emotion there is in Formula E.

“At the time, we were fighting for victories and titles in the USA. Now it is first of all a matter of confirming our recent good performances and trying to finish in the points again under our own steam. The whole team is working hard and focused, not letting themselves get rattled and fighting their way back into Formula E step by step.”