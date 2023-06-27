Formula E

ABT CUPRA Left Frustrated After Huge Effort ‘Hardly Rewarded’

By
1 Mins read
Credit: ABT CUPRA Formula E Team

It was a frustrating Portland E-Prix for the ABT CUPRA Formula E Team as they left the Portland International Raceway with just one point for their efforts, following a huge crash for Nico Müller.

The Kempten-based team have certainly been making sensational progress over recent rounds, with the side having looked to have further improved on the West Coast. Robin Frijns started the race from a brilliant ninth whilst Müller was close behind in twelfth, giving both drivers a chance at scoring some good points.

Unfortunately, things didn’t turn out that way, as Müller had a huge crash in the opening stages of the race at one of the fastest corners on the track. It appeared that he suffered a brake failure which sent him off onto the grass, before smashing into a barrier. It was a hefty hit for the Swiss driver, with the impact having been measured at 27G. His car was destroyed, whilst he was thankfully OK but visibly shaken.

It left Frijns as the only ABT CUPRA driver in the race, with him having held on to finish tenth. It certainly wasn’t the result the team were hoping for; however, the Dutchman’s point was “cold comfort”.

Team Principal Thomas Biermaier was disappointed to see his team “hardly rewarded” for another huge effort, as a result of Müller’s crash.

“Our team once again worked with concentration and flawlessly here in Portland, but unfortunately was hardly rewarded for its great effort. On tracks where energy management and different strategies shape the race, things are usually chaotic. Looking at Nico’s accident and what might have been possible given our performance, Robin’s point is cold comfort.

