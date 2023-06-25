‘I just had to keep my powder dry’: Jake Dennis Content with Portland Podium

For the first time since Diriyah back in January, Jake Dennis is once again the leader of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, after another sensational performance at the inaugural Portland E-Prix.

The Avalanche Andretti Formula E driver would’ve likely left team owner Michael Andretti very pleased indeed, as Dennis secured his first pole position of the season at the team’s home race. The three points Dennis was awarded for pole position actually saw him enter the race as the new championship leader, having entered the weekend just a point behind Pascal Wehrlein.

With the race having been all about energy management, starting on pole was somewhat irrelevant for Dennis, given that the race saw four-hundred three overtakes – a new Formula E record. He did brilliantly though to remain amongst the frontrunners, whilst he also avoided all the carnage that was going on around him. Similar to in previous races, Dennis saved his energy better than the majority of the field, giving him an advantage in the closing stages.

He pulled off an excellent move on António Félix da Costa for second with a couple of corners remaining; however, he hadn’t allowed enough time to catch winner and title rival Nick Cassidy. Dennis was initially a “little bit disappointed” with the result, as he is desperate to return to the top step. His result marked his third race in a row where he’s finished second, whilst it extended his podium streak to five consecutive races.

Despite missing out on the win, he does take a one-point lead over Cassidy into Rome, where he’s hoping to “taste the win again”.

“Yeah we had a good day. I think after the flag I was a little bit disappointed, just because the way the race panned out,” Dennis said during his post-race interview.

“It was really, really difficult. Nevertheless, we got P2. There was some really difficult overtakes to be had. There are some guys fighting for the championship and other guys with nothing to lose. A race like today is all about risk.

“I just had to keep my powder dry and come home with an undamaged car and I knew I could get a good result. To come home second, I think that’s three seconds in a row now, so I want to taste the win again in Rome. But we can be happy with a race like that – 400 overtakes – to come home with 18 points is good.

“Me and Nick are really fighting for the championship. It’s just who takes the most risk. Some of those moves on António were brave and he did really good job there. I obviously did António right on the last lap and I just about got through. I’m looking forward to having that race behind me now and getting to Rome where it’ll be a bit more normal and pole will actually be a benefit.”