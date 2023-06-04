Lando Norris: “We keep pushing forward as a team and can be proud of today”

Lando Norris was superb during Qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday, with the British racer securing an amazing third place starting position for Sunday’s race.

The McLaren F1 Team driver was pleased that the Woking-based team were able to turn around their performance this weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya to give him a car capable of getting towards the front of the field.

Norris was less than a tenth of a second away from a front row start but he was delighted to end up so high up the grid after finding more and more confidence behind the wheel of the MCL60 throughout the Qualifying hour.

“Things have turned around this weekend from Friday’s running, when the car wasn’t feeling too good at all,” said Norris. “I didn’t feel confident yesterday, but we went from lacking pace and car balance to doing our best quali by quite a long way this season.

“So, I’m very happy. Q1 wasn’t anything special but in Q2 and Q3, I just found a little bit more confidence in the car when things dried out a little bit more and it all came our way, and we ended up P3.

“Very happy with the result. Big thanks to everyone here at track and back at MTC. We know we’ve got work to do but we keep pushing forward as a team and can be proud of today.”

“We can now take lots of positive momentum into tomorrow’s race” – Oscar Piastri

Team-mate Oscar Piastri also made it through to Q3 in Spain, the Australian showing good pace throughout the sessions, although he was unhappy with his performance during the top ten shootout.

Piastri was unable to get the best out of his car in his final runs and ended up the slowest of the ten runners in Q3, although he will gain a position when Pierre Gasly takes his six-place grid penalty.

He now hopes to take the positive momentum from Qualifying into Sunday’s race as he aims for a third top ten finish of the season.

“P10 this afternoon, obviously a very good day for the team with both cars starting in the top 10,” said Piastri. “It was a really competitive qualifying session, it’s just a shame I didn’t put it together right at the end of Q3.

“I was confident in finishing higher up the order but on reflection, it was certainly an encouraging day.

“We can now take lots of positive momentum into tomorrow’s race to aim for another double points finish.”