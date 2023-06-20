Maserati’s James Rossiter Aware Side ‘Can’t Rely’ on Jakarta Performance

Maserati MSG Racing Team Principal James Rossiter knows that his side “can’t rely” on their sensational performance in Jakarta, this weekend at the inaugural Portland E-Prix.

The Monte-Carlo-based team head to what is expected to be “one of the most challenging races of the season” having brought their season to life in Indonesia, where Maximilian Günther claimed the side’s first win of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The Jakarta double-header was a weekend Maserati will never forget, given that they claimed two pole positions, a podium and their first single-seater victory since 1957.

Having been towards the bottom of the Constructors’ Championship, the side now find themselves in sixth, just a point ahead of the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team.

Rossiter is keen for Maserati to “stay focused” at the Portland International Raceway this weekend, with the venue being an actual race circuit, rather than a street track. This will offer an exciting new dynamic to the twelfth round of the season, where slipstreaming is expected to play a leading role once again.

The Maserati team boss is hopeful for another great weekend, ahead of what he expects to be a “highly strategic race”.

“After an incredible race weekend in Jakarta, our full attention is now on Portland, which is shaping up to be one of the most challenging races of the season. Not only is the track a new addition for Season 9, but it is a purpose-built venue which means that the layout is unlike anything else we have seen in Formula E.

“It has a high number of fast, sweeping corners, but very few braking zones, which will likely make for a highly strategic race with a reliance on slipstreaming. Although we won Formula E’s most recent race, we can’t rely on our past results. We need to stay focused on the process and approach this weekend in the same way we always do.”