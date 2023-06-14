Rui Andrade Makes History with Second Place Finish at the 24 Hours of Le Mans

Luanda-born Rui Andrade created a historic moment last weekend, becoming the first-ever Angolan driver to secure a podium finish at the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans. With a remarkable second place, Andrade added his name to the list of motorsport greats, achieving the best result by an African driver in the race’s century-long history.

Andrade, part of the #41 Team WRT LMP2 car, demonstrated exceptional skill and determination alongside teammates Robert Kubica and Louis Déletraz in the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship season. Following a stunning victory at Spa, they arrived at Le Mans as LMP2 runner-ups.

Despite challenging weather conditions during the race, Andrade and his team showcased their resilience. Overcoming a spin caused by standing water, they successfully navigated the treacherous circuit, ultimately finishing in second place. This podium finish propelled them to the top of the LMP2 category in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Rui Andrade shared his emotions after the race: “It felt special to be up there on the podium. I’ve seen the photos and videos, but none of them do it justice, you have to experience it yourself. The entire team did incredible. Every single member of WRT would have deserved to be on that podium after all the endless days of work that went into preparing for this race.”

Jamie Campbell-Walter, Managing Director of Bullet Sports Management, expressed his pride in Andrade’s achievement: “Finishing on the Le Mans rostrum is something every racing driver is dreaming about. Achieving it at the young age of 22, as the first person in his home country Angola, makes this achievement even more special. We are all proud of Rui and we know there is a lot more to come from him.”

The remarkable success at Le Mans sets the stage for the upcoming FIA WEC season, with the next race scheduled at the Temple of Speed in Monza. As Andrade continues to make his mark in the world of motorsport, his journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring drivers worldwide.