Formula 1

Verstappen Leads Leclerc in Wet Final Canadian GP Practice

By
3 Mins read
Share
Credit: Clive Mason/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen returned to the top of the charts in the third and final practice session of the weekend after a poor showing on Friday, edging out Charles Leclerc in the wet.

The Oracle Red Bull Racing driver had a much-needed good session after an inconsistent session on Friday and will have his sights set on pole position in qualifying, but with more rain forecasted, it could be a very interesting hour of Formula 1.

After a predominantly dry day of running on Friday, the drivers were met with a wet track as heavy rain persisted in the area. Consequently, teams opted to equip their cars with extreme wet tyres in the early stages of the session. As the session progressed, around 10 minutes in, drivers began transitioning to intermediate tyres. This move allowed teams to assess the optimal point at which to switch tire types, considering the conditions they are likely to encounter during qualifying later today.

During the intermediate tyre phase, Verstappen and the Scuderia Ferrari drivers posted the fastest laps. Verstappen, which was a major improvement from Friday’s running, emerged as the quickest, surpassing Carlos Sainz Jr. by a margin of over two and a half tenths, with a time of 1:24.480s.

Unfortunately, Sainz’s fortunes took a turn for the worse when he spun into the barrier at Turn 1, causing substantial damage to both the front and rear of his SF23. The incident led to red flags and presented his mechanics with a significant repair task ahead of qualifying. It will be a tough one to take for Sainz, with Ferrari’s weekend going so well well up to this point, and the race is now on to have the car ready for qualifying.

Credit: Scuderia Ferrari Press Office

When the session resumed, Verstappen continued to dominate the timesheets, setting the fastest lap of 1:23.106s on the intermediates. This propelled him to the top of the standings, followed by Leclerc in second place, trailing by 0.291s.

Aston Martin’s Armaco Cognizant F1 Team’s Fernando Alonso secured the third-fastest time but was over a second behind Verstappen’s pace. Haas F1 Team’s Kevin Magnussen impressed with the fourth-fastest lap, while Sainz managed to hold on to fifth place despite his incident.

Other notable performances included Pierre Gasly in sixth for BWT Alpine F1 Team, followed by the hometown favourite Lance Stroll and Scuderia AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda in seventh and eighth, respectively. Valtteri Bottas, who ended the session in ninth, suffered some damage on his car and showed some remarkable multitasking skills as he navigated the rain while holding onto his damaged wing mirror, and also continued his impressive run in practice after doing well on Friday.

In contrast, Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team teammate George Russell, who finished first and second in Free Practice Two, faced challenges in generating tire temperature and ended up in tenth and fifteenth place, respectively.

Nico Hülkenberg, recovering from an engine failure, secured the 11th fastest time. McLaren F1 Team’s Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris claimed 12th and 13th places, with Alex Albon rounding out the top 14.

George Russell mentioned earlier, finished ahead of AlphaTauri’s Nyck de Vries in sixteenth place, while Sergio Pérez continued to struggle and ended up in a disappointing seventeenth place for Red Bull.

Zhou Guanyu finished in eighteenth place, ahead of Esteban Ocon, who continued his recovery from a water pressure issue in Free Practice, in nineteenth. Logan Sargeant completed the field, putting in the slowest laptime.

POSDRIVERCARTIMEGAPLAPS
1Max VerstappenRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT1:23.10622
2Charles LeclercFERRARI1:23.397+0.291s22
3Fernando AlonsoASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES1:24.483+1.377s18
4Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI1:24.715+1.609s23
5Carlos SainzFERRARI1:24.765+1.659s14
6Pierre GaslyALPINE RENAULT1:24.825+1.719s19
7Lance StrollASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES1:24.944+1.838s22
8Yuki TsunodaALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT1:24.955+1.849s24
9Valtteri BottasALFA ROMEO FERRARI1:24.988+1.882s22
10Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES1:25.087+1.981s20
11Nico HulkenbergHAAS FERRARI1:25.140+2.034s20
12Oscar PiastriMCLAREN MERCEDES1:25.191+2.085s25
13Lando NorrisMCLAREN MERCEDES1:25.198+2.092s21
14Alexander AlbonWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:25.379+2.273s21
15George RussellMERCEDES1:25.435+2.329s20
16Nyck De VriesALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT1:25.725+2.619s24
17Sergio PerezRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT1:25.857+2.751s20
18Zhou GuanyuALFA ROMEO FERRARI1:26.750+3.644s23
19Esteban OconALPINE RENAULT1:26.840+3.734s10
20Logan SargeantWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:27.279+4.173s16
Share
Related posts
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton Insists Mercedes Have "Work to Do" Despite Topping Second Practice in Montreal

By
2 Mins read
Lewis Hamilton has played down expectations and insited that Mercedes have work to do, despite topping the Second Practice Session in Montreal.
Formula 1

Max Verstappen Predicts "Surprises" In Qualifying After Red Bull Struggle on Friday

By
2 Mins read
Max Verstappen has predicted surprises in qualifying after a poor Friday performance from Red Bull with rain predicted on Saturday in Montreal.
Formula 1

Alex Albon: Williams Not in "A Bad Place" Despite Disrupted Friday in Montreal

By
2 Mins read
Alex Albon was fairly happy with Williams despite disrupted running in his first two sessions running the new upgrades.