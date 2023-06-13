Will Aspin Aims to Bounce Back at Oulton Park in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB

Will Aspin is gearing up to tackle rounds seven and eight of the 2023 Porsche Carrera Cup GB season, which will take place at Cheshire’s Oulton Park this weekend (June 16-18).

As the championship intensifies with the Pro-Am category witnessing an exceptionally competitive field, every on-track move carries significant consequences. Aspin understands the importance of maintaining consistency in order to achieve success week in and week out.

At the previous round in Thruxton, the teenager showcased impressive pace during practice but was unfortunate to lose his fastest qualifying lap time. This setback resulted in a lower grid position than expected and subsequently affected his race positions. However, armed with the knowledge that he possesses both the skill and a formidable car to challenge for the front of the Pro-Am field and secure a place within the overall top ten, the Florence-based driver is determined to deliver an error-free weekend that will propel his championship aspirations back on track.

Aspin, brimming with determination, expressed his thoughts on the upcoming race weekend: “I think it’s going to be a good weekend. We’ve got a lot of work to do to catch up in the championship, and this year Pro-Am is extremely hard. At Thruxton, we showed we have the pace to be at the front of Pro-Am and be in the top 10 overall, and I believe we can do it again. I think we can continue the performances. Unfortunately, at Thruxton, we had the penalties which prevented us from achieving the results we could have obtained. So, this weekend, I’m looking to replicate the same performance but without any mistakes.”

Anticipating the qualifying session, Aspin exudes confidence: “I’m really looking forward to qualifying. We’ve demonstrated what we can accomplish as a team, and I am well aware of my capabilities, so there aren’t any excuses. I particularly enjoy Oulton Park as a track—it’s thrilling, fast, and demands bravery to drive it at speed. I relish these types of circuits, especially in the 992 GT3 Cup car.”

With Oulton Park poised to host a captivating display of high-octane racing, all eyes will be on Will Aspin as he strives to regain lost ground and make his mark in the fiercely contested Pro-Am championship.

