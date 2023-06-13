Williams’ Dave Robson: “We expect to be more competitive” with Montréal upgrade package

The Canadian Grand Prix is set to be a crucial weekend for Williams Racing, as the team brings a new upgrade package to Alex Albon’s car. Head of Vehicle Performance Dave Robson said that Friday running in Montréal will be focused on “understanding” the update.

Coming off a tough double-header for the team in Monaco and Spain, Robson expects Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve to be a more competitive track for FW45 when compared to the previous two rounds. He added that Gilles-Villeneuve also offers greater overtaking opportunities, which may play into their ability to implement alternative strategies.

“Canada is always an enjoyable event; the circuit lends itself to good racing and there is always a chance of some tricky weather conditions, which can be blistering heat or sudden showers.

“The track in Montreal should play slightly more to the strengths of the FW45 than Monaco and Barcelona did. Furthermore, we have several upgraded components available this week, which will run on Alex’s car only. We expect to be more competitive, but we will take our time on Friday to understand if the new package is delivering as expected.

“Alongside the work to understand the upgrades, we will look at the usual tyre work on Friday as well as understanding how the track surface has weathered in the last 12 months. Overtaking is easier in Montreal than it was at the last two races, which may open up some additional strategy options during the Grand Prix, if the tyre degradation can be managed.”

With it being Logan Sargeant’s first time competing at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, Robson said that the American driver’s simulation work will allow him to become acclimated to the technically challenging track more quickly.

“This is Logan’s first visit to Montreal, and it is a circuit that is more technical than is initially apparent. His preparation in the simulator will be key to getting him up to speed and from there he will quickly understand the nuances of the track.

“Tyre and brake management whilst negotiating the walls and the kerbs is tricky, but there is some time on the straights to take a breath before the next sequence starts.”