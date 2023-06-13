Zhou Guanyu Aiming to Continue Alfa Romeo’s ‘Point Scoring Streak’

Zhou Guanyu heads to the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend targeting a second consecutive points finish, after finishing ninth at the recent Spanish Grand Prix.

Zhou enjoyed an excellent weekend recently at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with his points finish having “been rewarding” for himself and Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake. Given that he finished eighth at the Circuit de Gilles-Villeneuve last season, there is a real chance that the Chinese driver could get amongst the points again this weekend.

However, Zhou recognises that a good qualifying on Saturday will be vital to a points finish on Sunday, and extending his and the team’s “point scoring streak”.

“Coming home from Barcelona with points has surely been rewarding, and a good motivation for the entire team to keep up with the extensive work done so far, both on and off the track. I am delighted to be returning to Canada this week, I have very good memories from my first time around here a year ago – and I am keen to make some more.

“We made good progress throughout the weekend in Spain, and overall had a very well-executed race with good tyre management and strategic choices. Even though the track is very different from Barcelona, hopefully we will be able to keep up with the performances shown there. If we are at our best from the very first practice session, we’ll be able to qualify in a favourable position and extend our point scoring streak on Sunday.”

“We know our car has the potential” – Valtteri Bottas

For Valtteri Bottas, he endured a woeful weekend in Barcelona, due to significant floor damage. It was discovered after Bottas finished nineteenth in Spain that his C43 was wounded, impacting it’s “potential”.

As a result, the Spanish GP wasn’t one to remember for the Swiss driver, who is looking to turn things around in Montreal. Like Zhou, Bottas finished in the points at last season’s Canadian GP, where he claimed seventh. A top-seven result would be hugely welcomed by Bottas and the team this weekend, given that they’re currently eighth in the Constructors’ Championship.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Bottas is “ready for the challenges” that the Canadian GP will present; however, the Finn has the belief the C43 “has the potential to do well”.

“It was good to see the team in strong form in Barcelona after a few tough races. On my side, the floor damage caused by some debris during the opening lap prevented me from fully extracting the potential of the C43, which was unfortunate given the encouraging pace that my teammate showed. Nevertheless, it is a new race weekend, and a chance to get back on track.

“I spent the time since Barcelona working in the sim and back home in Finland, and I feel ready for the challenges ahead. I enjoyed racing here in Montreal in the past, and I am looking forward to this weekend. We know our car has the potential to do well, and that will be our aim from Friday onwards, putting Barcelona behind us and adding new points to our tally.”