Action Underway at Lydden Hill

Gates are open for fans at Lydden Hill Race Circuit. Despite there being no RX1e action today (Saturday 22 July) due to the fire that took place on Friday, there is plenty for fans to get their teeth into at the birthplace of rallycross.

The on track action is underway with Suzuki Swifts providing the first racing action of the day. Later on, British interest will be piqued by Catie Cummings taking part in the support RX2e category, and rising superstar Patrick O’Donovan, who is bringing his Euro RX1 class Peugeot 208 RX to the 5 Nations British Rallycross Championship.

Just some of the legendary machinery in action at Lydden Hill 22/23 July

Further on track action will take place when the rallycross celebration demo of historic rallycross cars takes to the iconic track. Rallycross legends are assembling to take part, including Liam Doran in his father’s Ford RS200, Rob Gibson in his MG Metro 6R4, and track owner and Liam’s father Pat Doran in his Ford Escort, as well as a brace of Peugeot 205 GTIs, Audi Quattros, and more.

CE Dealer Team getting ready to (hopefully) go racing on Sunday 23 July

The revised timetable for Saturday can be found here. Currently it is unclear whether the top flight of the FIA World Rallycross Championship will take place on Sunday. However, the teams are all here setting up and looking eager and ready to race.