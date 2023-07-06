Albon Doubts Williams will be as Competitive at Silverstone Compared to Canada, Austria

Alexander Albon hopes to be in contention for points this weekend at Silverstone, but he believes the Williams Racing team may not be as competitive as they were in Canada and Austria.

The British Grand Prix is a home event for Williams, and a little bit for Albon as well, and he loves driving around one of the best tracks on the FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar.

Albon secured Williams’ best result of the season in the Canadian Grand Prix three weeks ago when he finished seventh, and he was in points contention again last weekend in Austria before missing out after ending up eleventh.

He has doubts, however, that they can be as strong this weekend on a much different style of track to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and Red Bull Ring.

“A home race for the team and in some ways a home race for myself as well,” said Albon. “I love this circuit it’s one of the best tracks of the year.

“Silverstone is always a special race to go to. We’re celebrating our 800th GP so it’ll be nice to show off the modified livery.

“In terms of pace, we’ll be there or there abouts. Possibly not as competitive as Canada or Austria but still competitive to give us the opportunity to score points.”

“Hopefully we can get the car working well” – Logan Sargeant

Team-mate Logan Sargeant had one of his more competitive outings of the season last weekend in Austria but is still striving to secure his maiden top ten finish of his Formula 1 career.

The American rookie ended the Austrian Grand Prix in thirteenth position despite taking a couple of penalties for exceeding track limits, and he is hoping to carry that momentum into the British Grand Prix and fight amongst the midfield runners once more.

“Really excited to be going back to one of my favourite tracks this weekend,” said Sargeant. “Silverstone has always been good to me and I love all the high-speed sections of the track.

“Hopefully we can get the car working well and have a good weekend.”