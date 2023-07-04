Alpine F1 Team Secures Point at Austrian Grand Prix, Eyes Stronger Showing at Silverstone

The BWT Alpine F1 Team wrapped up the Austrian Grand Prix with a solid performance, securing valuable points at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring. Pierre Gasly finished in ninth place, while Esteban Ocon crossed the line in twelfth position.

However, both drivers were handed time penalties post-race for track limit offences, a ten-second penalty relegating Gasly to tenth, while Ocon was handed a combined thirty-second time penalty for four separate track limit offences, the Frenchman having exceeded track limit more than eighteen times.

Gasly’s point marked a return to the top ten after missing out in the previous race in Canada, contributing to the team’s total of three points from the Austrian Sprint weekend. Ocon had a strong showing in the Sprint race, finishing in seventh place.

However, both drivers encountered setbacks during the 71-lap race, as they were penalized with five-second penalties. Ocon received a penalty for an unsafe release during his first pit-stop, while Gasly was penalized for exceeding track limits.

Reflecting on the race, Ocon shared his disappointment but remained optimistic about the team’s future performance: “It’s not been an easy race for us today. Of course, it’s always disappointing to miss out on scoring points. We’ll need to sit down and carefully review the race to see where we can improve and ensure we can be more competitive on Sunday next week in Silverstone.”

Ocon highlighted the challenges faced during the race, including contact with Yuki Tsunoda on the first lap, which resulted in some damage, as well as the penalty for an unsafe release. Despite these setbacks, he acknowledged the team’s strong Saturday performance and emphasized the need for improvement on Sundays.

Gasly, on the other hand, expressed satisfaction with his points finish but acknowledged the team’s desire for higher positions: “While it’s satisfying to be back in the points, it’s not where we want to be as we aim to be much higher than ninth place. We’re lacking some pace compared to our nearest rivals, and that showed today.”

Gasly acknowledged the five-second penalty for exceeding track limits, a recurring issue for several cars during the race. Nevertheless, he remained positive about the team’s prospects at the upcoming Silverstone race, eagerly anticipating a stronger performance overall.

With the BWT Alpine F1 Team demonstrating determination and a drive for improvement, all eyes are now on Silverstone for the team’s home race.