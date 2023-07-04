Caleb Costner making NASCAR debut in Mid-Ohio Trucks

Reaume Brothers Racing prides themselves on giving drivers opportunities to compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and this will continue Saturday as they field the #34 Ford F-150 for Caleb Costner in his Truck début at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

“Caleb is a true embodiment of our team slogan ‘Built Different,'” said team owner Josh Reaume. “He understands the value in equipment, and knows how vital each piece is. I’m really excited to take Caleb to a place that relies heavily on the talent of the driver, something we as a team are very confident in.”

Costner began his career in Bandolero racing before moving to dirt late models. In 2021, he ran the final two ARCA Menards Series West races, respectively finishing fourteenth and thirtieth at All American Speedway and Phoenix. He and his family-owned Costner Weaver Motorsports entered the 2022 ARCA East opener at New Smyrna, where he retired and was classified thirteenth.

For 2023, CWM is running a limited slate in the national ARCA Menards Series. After finishing twenty-fourth at Daytona, he crashed late at Talladega due to a blown tyre. The accident led to concerns about whether they could run their next planned race at Charlotte as the car was their lone vehicle with no outside support, but they were able to get on track and finish thirteenth.

Outside of racing, he is a sheriff’s deputy in Gaston County, North Carolina.

“Racing since I was twelve years old, becoming a NASCAR driver and competing at this level of racing was always a dream of mine as a kid growing up,” Costner commented. “Through the years, I’ve always maintained a never give up mentality and over the last few years it’s definitely paid off. 2023 has been a huge year to date for me as a driver continuously getting better behind the wheel.

“I’m beyond blessed and thankful to get this opportunity that me and so many others have only dreamed of getting.”

The #34 is thirty-eighth in owner points with Reaume, Mason Filippi, Stephen Mallozzi, Keith McGee, and Jason White splitting the ride across the first six races. The truck has not raced since Reaume failed to qualify at Bristol in April, while its best finish is twenty-first at Daytona courtesy of White. Like Costner, Mallozzi and McGee made their Truck débuts with RBR.