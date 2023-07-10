NASCAR Truck Series

Corey Heim outlasts madness in Mid-Ohio Trucks

Credit: Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Will Rodgers, a road course ace in NASCAR‘s regional series, was not a happy man following Saturday’s Craftsman Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, taking to Twitter to write, “When you race around idiots, you get raced like an idiot… this series and 2/3 of the drivers in it are a joke. I made plenty of mistakes myself, but I never took anyone out, intentionally or unintentionally. Just ridiculous.”

Rodgers’ grievances stemmed from a late wreck with Austin Wayne Self, one of ten cautions that flew during the day. Much of the field, on the younger and inexperienced side as the Truck Series is the entry into NASCAR’s national divisions, struggled in rainy conditions as early as the pace laps as various trucks spun. This lasted into simply taking the green flag as evidenced by Jake Garcia going off course as he tried to catch up with the grid taking off, and a yellow flag was quickly flown to re-organise as Garcia and Jack Wood went around.

The chaos in the weather prompted NASCAR to switch to single-file restarts, a strategy also employed at the Chicago Street Race by the Cup Series a week prior.

As those around him went off course or were facing the wrong way, Corey Heim remained calm as he led 30 of 67 laps to win from the pole. The victory is his second of 2023 after Martinsville in April.

“If I ride around when it was wet and not overstep and lose the track position we had from the start, I knew we would be in a good position when we ended the race in the dry. That was the case,” said Heim. “Thankfully, I made minimal mistakes; I made a couple that cost me a few spots but nothing that was chastrophic for our finish. We were able to keep that top-five track position and sure enough, when it dried out, we were the fastest track and we were able to drive to the front.”

A pair of IndyCar veterans finished next to each other as Conor Daly placed eighteenth ahead of Marco Andretti‘s nineteenth. Andretti was making his Truck début.

The race had been delayed due to lightning.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1111Corey HeimTRICON GarageToyota67Running
21038Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord67Running
3419Christian EckesMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet67Running
43552Stewart FriesenHalmar Friesen RacingToyota67Running
51299Ben RhodesThorSport RacingFord67Running
62588Matt CraftonThorSport RacingFord67Running
7298Ty MajeskiThorSport RacingFord67Running
81425Matt DiBenedettoRackley WARChevrolet67Running
932Nick SanchezRev RacingChevrolet67Running
101316Tyler AnkrumHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota67Running
11523Grant EnfingerGMS RacingChevrolet67Running
121142Carson HocevarNiece MotorsportsChevrolet67Running
13244Chase PurdyKyle Busch MotorsportsChevrolet67Running
141743Daniel DyeGMS RacingChevrolet67Running
151517Taylor GrayTRICON GarageToyota67Running
162335Jake GarciaMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet67Running
172145Lawless AlanNiece MotorsportsChevrolet67Running
181841Conor DalyNiece MotorsportsChevrolet67Running
1977Marco AndrettiSpire MotorsportsChevrolet67Running
20615Tanner GrayTRICON GarageChevrolet67Running
213356Timmy HillHill MotorsportsToyota67Running
223020Matt MillsYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet67Running
232930Ryan VargasOn Point MotorsportsToyota67Running
242204Landen LewisRoper RacingChevrolet67Running
253412Spencer BoydYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet67Running
262613Hailie DeeganThorSport RacingFord67Running
2781William SawalichTRICON GarageToyota67Running
283166Conner JonesThorSport RacingFord66Brakes
291924Rajah CaruthGMS RacingChevrolet66Running
302722Austin Wayne SelfAM RacingFord66Running
31951Jack WoodKyle Busch MotorsportsChevrolet65Running
323232Bret HolmesBret Holmes RacingChevrolet65Running
33205Dean ThompsonNiece MotorsportsChevrolet59Accident
341602Will RodgersYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet54Accident
352846Dale QuarterleyG2G RacingToyota35Overheating
36369Colby HowardCR7 MotorsportsChevrolet21Transmission
DNQ33Josh ReaumeReaume Brothers RacingFord
DNQ34Caleb CostnerReaume Brothers RacingFord
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
