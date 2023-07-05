Formula 1

Damian Lewis to Perform National Anthem at 2023 British Grand Prix

By
1 Mins read
Credit: Silverstone

Renowned actor and singer-songwriter Damian Lewis has been announced as the performer of the National Anthem at the upcoming Formula 1 Aramco 2023 British Grand Prix. Lewis, who recently released his debut album ‘Mission Creep,’ will perform on Sunday, 9 July, at Silverstone.

Having garnered acclaim for his soulful and eclectic compositions, Damian Lewis has quickly made a name for himself in the music industry. With sold-out shows in London and appearances at renowned festivals, his talent has been widely recognized.

Fans attending the British Grand Prix will have the opportunity to witness Lewis on Saturday, 8 July, where he will also entertain the crowd with a live performance alongside his band in the paddock after qualifying.

Damian Lewis expressed his gratitude and excitement, saying, “Never in a million years did I think I’d be singing the National Anthem or playing a gig with my band at the British Grand Prix. It’s so special, with a unique festival atmosphere, and I’m honoured to have been asked.”

The British Grand Prix, a sporting calendar highlight, has already sold out with an estimated 480,000 fans expected to attend throughout the weekend. Lewis’s performance of the National Anthem on race day will further enhance the electric atmosphere at Silverstone, captivating millions of viewers worldwide.

