Dillon, Francis, Wallace add SRX dates

In 2013, Austin Dillon won the first NASCAR race on dirt in four decades when he claimed the NASCAR Truck Series victory at Eldora Speedway. A decade later, he returns to the Ohio dirt track for the Superstar Racing Experience on 10 August.

“I love dirt racing. It’s so much fun, and Eldora Speedway has been such a key place for my dirt racing career over the years,” Dillon stated. “I’m thrilled to be able to join SRX Racing at a track that has a lot of history and means so much to me personally. I can’t wait to make more memories at Eldora Speedway and battle along some of the most accomplished names in motorsports.”

Dillon is yet another NASCAR veteran to join SRX, whose founder Tony Stewart is a three-time Cup Series champion and owner of Eldora. The 2018 Daytona 500 winner is currently twenty-eighth in points.

Other NASCAR faces competing at Eldora include Matt Kenseth and SRX championship contenders Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, and Ken Schrader.

“Eldora is not new to Austin. It’s a place that he’s found success and had some great career moments,” offered SRX CEO Don Hawk. “It’s my belief that Austin can jump in at Eldora against the best in the business and be right in the hunt from the drop of the green flag.”

From the open-wheel world, Ernie Francis Jr. signed up for the season finale at Lucas Oil Speedway on 17 August. The seven-time Trans-Am Series champion is currently in his second year of Indy NXT competition, notching his first podium in the series at Detroit.

He has raced in SRX since the inaugural season in 2021, winning at IRP that year en route to a runner-up points finish. Francis only ran three races in 2022 at Five Flags, South Boston, and I-55 with a best run of sixth at the lattermost.

“SRX is always a blast to compete in,” said Francis. “The drivers are some of the best from their distinct disciplines, and I am excited to put myself to the test on the dirt at Lucas Oil.”

Francis will race against Kenny Wallace, a longtime NASCAR driver and native of Missouri where the track is located. Wednesday also saw Wallace add another date to his itinerary as he will race at Thunder ROad Speedway on 20 July.