Fernando Alonso ‘Excited’ ahead of Aston Martin’s Home Race at ‘Historic’ Silverstone

After ending the Austrian Grand Prix with a fifth-place finish, Fernando Alonso is aiming for a return to the podium this weekend at Silverstone, the home race for the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula 1 Team.

The Spaniard, who remains third in the Drivers’ Championship after the first nine races of the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season, says last weekend was a challenging one for the team but it was good to leave the Red Bull Ring by scoring ten more points.

Aston Martin will officially open their new Technology Campus ahead of the Silverstone weekend, and Alonso is keen to reward everyone by scoring big points for the team. And he says the new facility is a ‘real signal of intent’ for Aston Martin’s future within the sport.

“We are fresh from Austria where we scored some good points as a team in what was a challenging weekend that had mixed weather conditions and the Sprint format,” said Alonso. “Now our focus is on our home race at Silverstone.

“It’s always great to race around this historic circuit. I’ve been in the new Technology Campus this week and every time I’m here it’s very impressive and an exciting place to work. It’s a real signal of intent for the team’s future.

“I’m excited to see what we can do just across the road in front of the British fans this weekend.”

“I know the team will keep pushing hard” – Lance Stroll

Team-mate Lance Stroll finished ninth last weekend in Austria to score two more points for the team, which helped them close the gap to the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team for second place in the Constructors’ Championship to just three points.

The Canadian feels lucky that Silverstone is Aston Martin’s home event, with the track one of the best on the Formula 1 calendar with many great sections of track.

And he is eager to keep the momentum from Austria going this weekend as he bids to secure another top ten finish to put extra pressure on Mercedes.

“We’re super lucky to have Silverstone as the team’s home race; it’s an incredible classic circuit that we all enjoy driving and racing at,” said Stroll. “It’s also a real power track, with so much of the lap taken at full throttle.

“The Maggots, Becketts, Chapel sequence is one of the very best on the calendar and driving it in this year’s car will be something special.

“The focus this weekend has to be on keeping the momentum going from Austria as we look to retake second in the Constructors’ Championship; I know the team will keep pushing hard and the home crowd is always great motivation.”